First came the scramble. Then, Robert Booker showed off his ballet pirouette.
With 18 seconds left in Friday’s WIAA Division 1 Level Two playoff game against Middleton, Booker used all his 6’7” frame to haul in an 18-yard touchdown pass from Garett Lenzendorf to lift the Waunakee football team to a thrilling 21-14 win over the Cardinals at Warrior Stadium.
Warrior Head Coach Pat Rice admired Booker’s footwork, as grabbed the pass and got both feet down just over the goal line before twisting and going down in a heap.
“It was super exciting,” said Booker. “I didn’t know if it was coming to me or Dave (Emerich). Lennie made the right read.”
With the scored tied 14-14 and about two and a half minutes left in the game, Waunakee embarked on a winning drive for the ages. Middleton had intercepted a wide receiver pass, but the Warrior defense forced a big three-and-out to give the ball back to the offense.
Lenzendorf came up with a big throw, hitting Emerich on a 31-yard pass that set the Warriors up nicely. However, there was a flag. Waunakee was called for having an illegal man downfield, leaving the Warriors with a key third-down-and-16 play.
Lenzendorf went back to pass. Under duress, he slipped away and scrambled for a 17-yard gain, giving Waunakee a first down. It allowed the Warriors to maintain possession.
Three plays later, Lenzendorf hit a leaping Booker on a third-down-and-three play to again keep the drive alive. Then, came the play of the night, with Booker catching the game-winning touchdown.
Waunakee led most the game. On the last play of the first quarter, Lenzendorf threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Sebastian Rasmussen, with Owen Elliott kicking the extra point to make it 7-0.
It stayed that way until the third quarter, when Middleton got a 43-yard field goal from Owen Halvorson to trim the deficit to 7-3.
Waunakee responded with a drive of its down, but a fumble in Middleton territory brought it to a halt. The defense again came to the rescue, with Wade Bryan getting a sack to force the three-and-out.
The Warriors’ passing game started to click, with Devin Johnson jumping for a 31-yard reception to get the Warriors to the Middleton 46-yard line. Lenzendorf then hit Emerich on a 22-yard pass and Booker for another key third-down conversion to get Waunakee down to the Middleton 6-yard line.
Rasmussen blasted through tacklers for a 6-yard touchdown run to extend the Warriors’ lead to 14-3, following Elliot’s PAT kick.
Middleton wouldn’t fold. In short order, the Cardinals moved it quickly down field, with quarterback Gabe Passini scoring on a 21-yard keeper. He passed to Owen Cooney for the two-point conversion to pull Middleton to within 14-11.
Riding a surge of momentum, the Cardinals’ defense stopped Waunakee on the Warriors’ next series, and Bryce Falk ripped off a 31-yard run. But Waunakee’s defense kept Middleton out of the end zone, forcing a 23-yard field goal attempt. Halvorson made good on it, tying the game at 14-14.
The Cardinals intercepted a wide receiver pass, and it appeared Middleton was in position to go in front, but again, the Warriors’ defense came up big, forcing another three-and-out and setting the stage for Lenzendorf and Booker’s heroics.
“We just had to keep hanging in there,” said Rice. “We played well in all three phases. The kids kept battling, and we had to stay in the fight and just play the next snap.
With the win, Waunakee improves to 11-0, as the Warriors’ program winning streak moves to 30 games.