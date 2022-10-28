Rasmussen tries to break a tackle
Sebastian Rasmussen (27) tries to break some tackles and reach the end zone in the Waunakee football team’s 21-14 WIAA Level Two Playoff win at Warrior Stadium over Middleton.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

First came the scramble. Then, Robert Booker showed off his ballet pirouette.

With 18 seconds left in Friday’s WIAA Division 1 Level Two playoff game against Middleton, Booker used all his 6’7” frame to haul in an 18-yard touchdown pass from Garett Lenzendorf to lift the Waunakee football team to a thrilling 21-14 win over the Cardinals at Warrior Stadium.