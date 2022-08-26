Robert Booker picked a good time to score the first two touchdowns of his career. Then, it was Pat Rice’s clock management skills that worked like a charm.
Together, the two factors played key roles in the Waunakee football team’s 17-14 non-conference win over Middleton on Friday at Warrior Stadium.
For Booker, it was a night to remember. His first score came on 26-yard pass from Garett Lenzendorf early in the second quarter, as Waunakee answered Middleton’s first touchdown.
“It was surreal,” said Booker, with a big smile. “I had butterflies.”
The nerves went away as Booker caught two straight throws for first downs on the Warriors’ next drive, capping it off with a 2-yard catch over the middle in traffic for a touchdown.
“The second one, I told Lennie I’d be open,” said Booker.
Rice, the Warriors’ legendary head coach, said, “Booker’s only going to get better.”
That scoring toss came with little time remaining until halftime. It proved to be the difference, as Waunakee led 17-7 at the half and held on for the three-point victory.
The Warriors, now 2-0 overall on the young season, opened the scoring with an Austin DiAmicis field goal in the first quarter. Middleton was able to take the lead on a 1-yard run by quarterback Gabe Passini, who would score in similar fashion in the fourth quarter to trim the Cardinals’ deficit to three.
Then, Booker took over. To set up Booker’s second touchdown, Waunakee running back Ben Lindley scampered 36 yards to get the ball down near the goal line.
The Cardinals opened the second half with an eight-minute drive that stalled in Warrior territory. They would cash in their next drive, which seemed to be in trouble after a Wade Bryan sack. But Passini raced 19 yards on the next play for a first down and then reached pay dirt on another quarterback sneak.
Waunakee appeared to be in good position to extend its lead, after Lenzendorf lofted a pass deep to David Emerich, who hauled it in and ran down inside the Middleton 1-yard line. A penalty pushed Waunakee back to the 5-yard line. After stops on the first three downs, a pass to the end zone fell incomplete and Middleton took over deep in its own territory.
The decision to go for it on fourth down instead of kicking a field goal turned out to be the right one.
“[It was about] trusting in the defense,” said Rice. “I thought they had 95 yards to go. We had things on defense that we hadn’t shown them yet. We thought about kicking a field goal, but then we might have given them a short field.”
The Cardinals (0-2 overall), favored by many to win the Big Eight title this year, did get one first down but were then forced to punt. Waunakee was able to get one first down to eat some clock. A DiAmicis punt later pinned Middleton deep with :16 to go. The Cardinals couldn’t move the ball and time ran out on them.
It was a big win for the Warriors, ranked No. 1 by Wissports.com in Division 2 after Week One. They travel to Sun Prairie East, ranked No. 2 in Division 2 after the first week. East lost to Mukwonago on Friday. Waunakee had an improved defensive performance after the Week One win over DeForest.
“We talked about playing one snap at a time,” said Rice. “The players understood what we were going up against. The first week defensively was not as good as we wanted, but we got better.”