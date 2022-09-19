featured hot College Sports plindblad plindblad Author email Sep 19, 2022 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Driscoll named American Rivers Conference Male Athlete of the WeekWaunakee graduate Aidan Driscoll was named American Rivers Conference Male Athlete of the Week.Driscoll kicked a game-winning, 37-yard field goal in Loras College’s upset victory over No. 12 ranked Central College in the first week of American Rivers Conference play.A freshman at Loras, Driscoll also punted for 206 yards on five attempts with one touchback, pinning two punts inside the 20-yard line and blasting a 50-yard punt.It was the first win of the year for Loras, as Driscoll received his first Special Teams Player of the Week honor. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now In Waunakee, cigar bar planned as new addition to Kilkenny As Wisconsin property values rise, Waunakee district's school tax rate could fall Waunakee Police: Search warrant turns up fentanyl Madison man faces drug charges after traffic stop in Waunakee Davis named new head coach for Waunakee softball Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin