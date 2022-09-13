The Waunakee Warriors junior varsity football team improved their record to 4-0 after beating the Monona Grove Silver Eagles 55-21 at home last Thursday.
Waunakee scored on their first drive when running back Sully Scadden ran for a 10-yard touchdown. Kicker Aiden Meinholz’s kick was good, putting the score at 7-0. Monona Grove responded with a running touchdown and successful kick of their own on the next drive, tying the game at 7-7. But an outstanding effort by the Warrior defense would prevent them from scoring again until late in the tirrd quarter.
Linebacker Noah Joseph gave the Warriors their first sack of the game, and defensive tackle Manny Montoto successfully recovered a blocked punt, giving the Waunakee offense excellent field position. Scadden scored a second touchdown with a 33-yard run, and another successful kick by Meinholz put the Warriors on top 14-7.
Cornerback Hudson Ralph intercepted the ball on Monona Grove’s next drive, assisted by a tipped ball from linebacker Ethan Valk. The defense kept up the pressure, and on the following drive defensive lineman Aaron Lenzendorf had Waunakee’s second sack of the game, forcing the Silver Eagles to punt. The Warriors would add to their score with an 11-yard keeper by quarterback Vance Johnson. Meinholz booted another successful kick to give Waunakee a 21-7 lead. On the next drive Valk forced and recovered a fumble by Monona Grove, giving Waunakee a chance to score again. Scadden ran for 12 yards for his third touchdown and put the Warriors ahead 27-7 at the half.
Waunakee started the second half strong with a 2-yard run by Johnson, followed by a successful two-point conversion from Ralph to Valk, putting the Warriors ahead 35-7. Linebacker Luke Knaack intercepted the ball on Monona Grove’s next drive, setting up Scadden's 26-yard run for his fourth touchdown of the game. Another good kick by Meinholz gave the Warriors a 42-7 lead.
The Silver Eagles managed to complete a passing touchdown and a successful kick late in the third, putting the score at 42-14. Waunakee would answer with a 37-yard touchdown run by Meinholz at running back, making the score 48-14. Cornerback Benji Lawrence intercepted the Silver Eagles on the following drive, but they would score one more running touchdown with a good point-after try. In the final minutes of the game, Waunakee scored their sixth touchdown of the game with a 42-yard run by running back Sawyer Metzger, and another good kick by Meinholz put the final score at 55-21.
The Warriors will take their undefeated record on the road this week when they play at Watertown on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.