The Waunakee Warriors junior varsity football team improved their record to 4-0 after beating the Monona Grove Silver Eagles 55-21 at home last Thursday.

Waunakee scored on their first drive when running back Sully Scadden ran for a 10-yard touchdown. Kicker Aiden Meinholz’s kick was good, putting the score at 7-0. Monona Grove responded with a running touchdown and successful kick of their own on the next drive, tying the game at 7-7. But an outstanding effort by the Warrior defense would prevent them from scoring again until late in the tirrd quarter.