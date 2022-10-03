Oregon’s offense couldn’t get anything going against Waunakee’s smothering defense.
The Warriors held the Panthers to 0 total yards Friday, Sept. 30, in a 48-0 Badger Large Conference thrashing on homecoming.
“We didn’t allow any yards,” said Pat Rice, head coach of the Warriors, who’ve now won 27 consecutive games. “We’re just playing really well defensively. We’re tackling the ball, and they’re a Wing-T team, so it really makes you play assignment sound defense. We ran to the ball, and we’re growing with the packages we play. It was a good night on the defensive end.”
Moving to 7-0 overall, the Warriors sit atop the Badger Large standings with a 5-0 record in conference play. Waunakee hosts Milton on Friday.
Oregon was able to generate 27 passing yards on the night. However, the Warriors held the Panthers (4-3 overall, 3-2 in conference play) to -27 yards rushing and just two first downs.
On offense, Waunakee wasted little time getting on the scoreboard, as Ben Lindley opened the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown plunge. Cam Marionneaux’s extra-point kick made it 7-0.
Seven minutes later, Sebastian Rasmussen crashed in from a yard out, and with 14 seconds left in the first quarter, Rasmussen did it again. That made it 20-0, as Waunakee’s try for a two-point conversion failed.
Then, it was Lindley’s turn, as he ran in a 3-yard score. Keeping their foot on the gas, the Warriors found the end zone again on an 18-yard pass from Garett Lenzendorf to Mitchell Jarosinski. Marionneaux converted the PAT, before Lindley scored his third touchdown of the night with 46 seconds remaining in the half to pad Waunakee’s advantage to 41-0.
The defense got into the act in the second half, as Drew Wegert returned an interception 30 yards for Waunakee’s last score at the 2:21 mark of the third quarter.
Lenzendorf completed 12-of-13 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown. He’s only thrown one incompletion in the last three weeks. In relief of Lenzendorf, Gunnar McFadden went 4-for-7 for 23 yards.
Lindley led Waunakee in rushing yards with 48 yards on eight carries, while Rasmussen gathered 27 yards on nine attempts. Jarosinski caught five passes for 42 receiving yards, as David Emerich hauled in four receptions for 38 yards. The “hogs” up front are blocking with physicality.
“I think with the offense it starts with the offensive line,” said Rice. “I think we’ve really been improving in having balance with what we do offensively, and teams have to defend us not only with the run and the pass but all over the field. We executed really well.”
On defense, Wegert and Brady Cizek had interceptions for Waunakee, as Cole Meyer and Wade Bryan recorded one sack apiece. Evan Hein and Jackson Lenzendorf each had a half a sack.
