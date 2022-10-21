The defending state Division 2 have moved up in weight class.
So far, at least, the results are the same.
On Friday, the Waunakee football team pounded Sheboygan North 39-14 in Level One of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs to improve to 10-0 on the season.
Quarterback Garret Lenzendorf feels the Warriors are ready for the challenge, as they look to win the first Division 1 state football title in school history. Waunakee has seven state championships in its history.
“It’s just cool,” said Lenzendorf. “We’re just focused on playing our game.”
That philosophy has gotten Waunakee this far. Lenzendorf hit Cam Marionneaux for a touchdown pass in the second quarter that made it 14-0, following an extra-point kick by Owen Elliott, the third kicker Waunakee has utilized this season.
With 1:27 left in the first half, Seb Rasmussen scored on a touchdown run, as Shea DuCharme ran in the two-point conversion to extend Waunakee’s lead to 22-0.
A Jake Bova interception led to another Rasmussen touchdown scamper late in the third quarter that pushed the Warriors’ advantage to 39-0. North scored a couple of late touchdowns to get on the board – the 14 points being the first allowed by Waunakee’s vaunted defense in 19 quarters.
It was a bit of a slow start for Waunakee. Then, the offensive line started grinding on Sheboygan North.
“We came out and ran the ball well,” said Lenzendorf. “The ‘hogs’ were blocking well. It’s just a blast when the offense is clicking and the receivers are making plays, the running backs are making plays and the ‘hogs’ are blocking well.”
Waunakee Head Coach Pat Rice said there are some kinks the Warriors need to work out in preparation for Level Two.
“We did alright,” said Rice. “We executed pretty well. We’ve got some things we need to clean up. Once we got behind the ‘hogs,’ we started to move the ball. But we need to play a lot cleaner.”
Next up for Waunakee is a rematch with Middleton on Friday at Warrior Stadium. Middleton (7-3) crushed the Milwaukee Marshall Co-op 55-0 in its Level One playoff opener.
Waunakee defeated Middleton 17-14 in the second game of the regular season.