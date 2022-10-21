Touchdown celebration
Sebastian Rasmussen (27) celebrates after a touchdown run in the Waunakee football team’s 39-14 WIAA Division 1 Level One playoff victory over Sheboygan North on Friday.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

The defending state Division 2 have moved up in weight class.

So far, at least, the results are the same.