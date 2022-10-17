Points are still hard to come by for opponents.
For the fourth straight game, the Waunakee football team recorded a shutout, blasting Beaver Dam 42-0 in the regular-season finale, as the defense held the Golden Beaver to just five first downs.
Points are still hard to come by for opponents.
For the fourth straight game, the Waunakee football team recorded a shutout, blasting Beaver Dam 42-0 in the regular-season finale, as the defense held the Golden Beaver to just five first downs.
“We’re playing pretty well on defense,” said Pat Rice, the Warriors’ head coach. “They have an unorthodox offense, and we played very assignment-sound football.”
Allowing only 122 total yards of offense, Waunakee smothered Beaver Dam’s running and passing games, forcing two fumbles – recovered by Devin Hoffman and Jackson Lenzendorf – and getting an interception from Shea DuCharme.
With the win, the Warriors (9-0 overall, 7-0 in the Badger Large) claimed sole possession of the 2022 Badger Large Conference championship and stretched the state’s longest winning streak to 29 games. They open the Division 2 playoffs by hosting Sheboygan North on Friday.
With the defense swarming the Golden Beavers, Waunakee’s offense rolled up 431 yards of total offense, collecting 23 first downs along the way.
Garett Lenzendorf wasted little time attacking through the air, connecting with David Emerich on a 32-yard touchdown pass at the 7:40 mark of the first quarter. Owne Elliot kicked the extra point.
Later in the first quarter, Sebastian Rasmussen scored on a 1-yard plunge, with Elliot converting the PAT to make it 14-0. Garett Lenzendorf used his legs to put Waunakee up by three scores, running it in from 6 yards out. Then, Ben Lindley got into the act with an 8-yard touchdown run.
A 27-yard scoring strike from Garett Lenzendorf to Emerich capped the scoring in the first half, as Waunakee took a 35-0 advantage into the locker room at the half.
Rasmussen wasn’t done. He scored on a 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for Waunakee’s final score.
As a team, the Warriors’ ground game pounded out 220 yards.
“Offensively, we were balanced again,” said Rice.
Rasmussen led the Warriors in rushing with 90 yards on 18 carries, while Lindley chipped in with 75 on 11 attempts. They combined for three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Garret Lenzendorf was 14-for-25 in passing, throwing for 176 yards. Emerich grabbed four passes for 90 yards and a pair of TDs.
Winning the inaugural Badger Large title means a lot to the Warriors.
“With the two Sun Prairie schools in the Badger Large, I don’t think we were always necessarily the pick to win, but the kids played well and kept getting better,” said Rice. “The front end of the schedule was difficult, and we’ve got battle scars. So, it’s pretty special. We’ve had a great regular season, and one of our season goals is winning a conference championship and making a deep run in the playoffs.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.