The "Hogs"
The Waunakee offensive line, affectionately known as the “Hogs,” get ready to fire off the line in a game earlier this season against Milton.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Points are still hard to come by for opponents.

For the fourth straight game, the Waunakee football team recorded a shutout, blasting Beaver Dam 42-0 in the regular-season finale, as the defense held the Golden Beaver to just five first downs.