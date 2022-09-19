It was over early, as the Waunakee football team outscored Watertown 35-6 in the first quarter.
In the end, the Warriors rolled to a 70-13 Badger Large Conference victory at Warrior Stadium over the Goslings.
Waunakee pounded out 351 rushing yards to improve to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Badger Large, scoring three touchdowns in the game’s first seven minutes.
Sebastian Rasmussen reached paydirt at the 10:04 mark of the first quarter on an 11-yard touchdown, and the rout was on.
Two minutes later, Devin Johnson caught a 12-yard scoring strike from Garett Lenzendorf to make it 14-0, and Gabe Guralski plunged in from 2 yards out with 5:02 left in the first quarter to push the Warriors’ lead to 21-0.
Watertown stopped the bleeding momentarily, as Zach Scher caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Reece Kamrath. Before the first quarter was over, Lenzendorf scored on a 19-yard run and tossed a 35-yard touchdown pass to David Emerich.
Rasmussen scored his second touchdown of the game with 11:23 left in the half, cashing in for a 3-yard touchdown run. Guralski ran 25 yards for another Waunakee score, as Gunnar McFadden then ran into the end zone from 9 yards out, leaving the Warriors with a 56-6 halftime advantage.
Brandon Carlson made it 63-6 at the 4:28 mark of the third quarter, with a 1-yard run. Scher caught another touchdown pass from Kamrath for Watertown, but McFadden scampered 18 yards to cap the scoring for Waunakee.
Leading the way in rushing yards was Rasmussen, who finished with 94 yards on nine carries. McFadden ran for 86 yards on five attempts, as Guralski totaled 65 yards on nine attempts.
Johnson had three receptions for 53 yards, as Lenzendorf completed all seven of his passes for 118 yards.
Austin DeAmicis went 7-for-7 on extra-point kick attempts, while Cam Marionneaux made good on all three of his PAT tries.
On defense, Shea DuCharme and Oliver Lee both had interceptions.
The Warriors extend their winning streak as a program to 25 games. It is the state's longest current winning streak.
