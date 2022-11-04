The lead didn’t last long. The rain sure did.
A 40-yard field goal by Aiden Meinholz in the first quarter put the Waunakee football team up 3-0 in the early going of the Warriors’ WIAA Division 1 Level 3 playoff game against Kimberly.
It was all Papermakers from there on out, despite a pair of late Waunakee touchdowns, as Kimberly defeated the Warriors 31-16 on a wet Friday evening in a battle of two of the most storied prep football teams in the state.
So ends the state’s longest winning streak, as Waunakee’s 31-game run comes to a halt.
Kimberly took the lead for good on a 26-yard touchdown run by running back Blake Barry on the Papermakers’ ensuing drive. Kimberly was facing fourth-down-and-four on the play.
Next time Kimberly got the ball, quarterback Seth Miron connected with receiver Ethan Criter on a 32-yard scoring strike, as Criter got behind the secondary over the middle and hauled in a perfect pass.
Meanwhile, Kimberly’s pass rush and the wet weather was making it difficult for Waunakee’s offense to get untracked. On the Warriors’ first drive, quarterback Garett Lenzendorf threw to David Emerich for a 23-yard pass and then hit Robert Booker on a 14-yard throw to set up Meinholz’s kick. A sack – one of three by the Papermakers in the first half – and a penalty stalled that first drive for Waunakee, who was shut out until the fourth quarter.
Barry’s 47-yard run in the second quarter led to his 1-yard touchdown plunge, which made it 21-3. That was the halftime score.
In the third quarter, Miron again went to work, hitting Jaxson Garbisch on a 57-yard pass play. Barry finished off the drive with a 14-yard touchdown run at the 8:01 mark.
Kimberly would get a field goal, before Waunakee got touchdown runs by Sebastian Rasmussen and Lenzendorf.
Champions of the Badger Large Conference, the Warriors finish the 2022 campaign with an 11-1 record.
Look for more details on this game to come.
