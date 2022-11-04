Hogland wraps him up
Sam Hogland (44) tackles a Kimberly runner in the Waunakee football team’s 31-16 WIAA Division 1 Level 3 playoff loss to the Papermakers on Friday at Warrior Stadium.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

The lead didn’t last long. The rain sure did.

A 40-yard field goal by Aiden Meinholz in the first quarter put the Waunakee football team up 3-0 in the early going of the Warriors’ WIAA Division 1 Level 3 playoff game against Kimberly.