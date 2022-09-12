Waiting for the snap
Waunakee quarterback Garett Lenzendorf waits for the snap in a game earlier this year. He threw for a touchdown in the Warriors’ win at Monona Grove on Friday.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

The defense stood its ground and then some.

Monona Grove couldn’t generate much offense in a 19-6 loss to Waunakee, as the Warriors limited the Silver Eagles to 91 total yards in a battle of Badger Conference rivals.