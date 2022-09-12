The defense stood its ground and then some.
Monona Grove couldn’t generate much offense in a 19-6 loss to Waunakee, as the Warriors limited the Silver Eagles to 91 total yards in a battle of Badger Conference rivals.
“We’re really coming along on defense,” said Waunakee Head Coach Pat Rice. “The kids really played hard, other than one drive. There are still things to clean up in all three phases. We’ve been through the grinder part of our schedule, but the kids handled it well in a hostile environment.”
Ranked No. 1 in Division 2 in the WSN Football Coaches Poll, the Warriors are now 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the Badger Large Conference. Monona Grove drops to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in conference play.
Rice said the key on defense was to make the Silver Eagles one-dimensional on offense. The Warriors did just that, holding Monona Grove to 55 rushing yards and 36 through the air.
Along with forcing one fumble, the Warriors notched five sacks, with Wade Bryan getting three of them. Jack Schweitzer and Cole Meyers also had one sack each.
“They have some weapons, with some good athletes,” said Rice.
Waunakee took a 6-0 lead on a 1-yard run by Gabe Guralski. The Warriors were missing leading running back Ben Lindley and star lineman Ian Phebus, but they pounded out 210 yards on the ground, with Guralski totaling 47 yards and Sebastian Rasmussen rushing for a team-high 97 yards on 19 carries.
Quarterback Garett Lenzendorf ran for 43 yards on six attempts, while also completing 15-of-19 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown pass. His 30-yard throw to David Emerich with 4:30 left in the first half put Waunakee up for good, after Monona Grove had tied the game at 6-6 on a touchdown pass from Brady Voss to Eduardo Rivera at the 1:27 mark of the first quarter.
To open the second half, Emerich raced 57 yards with the kickoff to set up another Waunakee touchdown, as Rasmussen plunged in from 1 yard out with 9:36 remaining in the third quarter to make it 19-6 after Cam Marionneaux kicked the extra point.
It wasn’t a perfect performance, but in a tough place to play, it was good to come out with a victory. Rice is looking for more consistency in every phase of the game for Waunakee going forward.
“We had a few kids out,” said Rice, “and that led to some of the inconsistency. [On offense] we had some mistakes that put us behind the chains. They had some nice plays, but it’s really about consistency.”
That goes for the special teams, as well.
“We did some really nice things, but we left some points out there in the kicking game,” said Rice. “It was good to get a win.”
Next up for Waunakee is a home game on Friday against Watertown.
