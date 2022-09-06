Jerry Kaminski was under duress all night.
A furious pass rush and a couple of trick plays keyed the Waunakee football team’s 28-13 Week 3 road win over Sun Prairie East in the Badger Large Conference opener for both teams.
It was a showdown between the Nos. 1 and 2 ranked teams in Division 2, according to wissports.com.
“We played well defensively,” said Warrior Head Coach Pat Rice. “We did some things with our pressure package that didn’t allow them to get real comfortable in the pocket.”
Now 3-0 overall, with a 1-0 mark in conference play, Waunakee recorded three sacks and kept Kaminski – one of the best quarterbacks in the state – from lighting up the Warriors through the air.
“They have an excellent quarterback, an excellent running back and corps of receivers, and our pressure got home, or at least we didn’t allow the quarterback to get real comfortable,” said Rice.
The Warriors’ head coach also credited the secondary with keeping the Cardinals’ explosive passing attack under wraps, as Danny Cotter intercepted a pass. Wade Bryan notched a team-high two sacks, while Cole Meyers had one. Kaleb Frey recovered a fumble for Waunakee.
Offensively, the Warriors were balanced again, with quarterback Garett Lenzendorf throwing for 125 yards on 9-for-16 passing and two touchdowns, as Waunakee’s ground game rolled up 244 yards. The first came in the first quarter, as Lenzendorf connected with Mitchell Jarosinski on a 36-yard scoring strike. Austin DeAmicis, who also averaged 36.7 yards per punt, kicked the extra point to make it 7-0.
Sun Prairie East responded with a 34-yard touchdown pass from Kaminski to Jonathan Vande Walle, but Waunakee pulled ahead 14-7 by the end of the first quarter when the Warriors faked a field goal attempt and Shea DuCharme ran it in from 4 yards out. DeAmicis again made good on the PAT.
“We had that up, and we were just waiting for the right time,” said Rice. “We were kind of in attack mode, and we wanted to keep them from having too many possessions. They got some edge pressure, but Shea made the guy miss. It was a big momentum swing. It was something we felt we could take advantage of. David (Emerich) had a big pass, too. They’re a good football team. We didn’t want to play conservatively.”
A wide receiver by trade, Emerich had a 24-yard completion for Waunakee. The Warriors pulled away in the second quarter, as Lenzendorf tossed a 38-yard touchdown pass to tight end Robert Booker and Ben Lindley, who carried the ball 18 times for 103 rushing yards, scored on a 20-yard scamper. The Warriors led 28-7 at the half.
In the second half, Waunakee controlled the clock, running down the time. The Cardinals were able to get a score in the fourth quarter on a 6-yard pass from Kaminski to Vande Walle.
“We played well offensively,” said Rice. “Part of the fourth quarter, we were just managing the clock to limit their possessions, but we were balanced, and the ball distribution was good.”
DuCharme’s touchdown really turned the tide. It was another big play from Waunakee’s special teams, who seem to make an impact every Friday.
“It’s situational each game, with different strengths and opportunities,” said Rice. “We like to play aggressive and try to attack, and that carried over to the rest of the game.”
For Waunakee, it was another important win, as the Warriors have opened with the season with key victories over DeForest and Middleton, along with the Sun Prairie East victory. Last season, Sun Prairie played for the Division 1 state title, before Sun Prairie was split into East and West schools this season.
Waunakee will try to keep the state’s longest winning streak going on Friday when the Warriors, who have won 23 games in a row, host Monona Grove.