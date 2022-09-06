Cotter interception

Waunakee’s Danny Cotter (26) came up with an interception in the Warriors’ 28-13 win over Sun Prairie East on Friday at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.

 By Jim Garvey

Jerry Kaminski was under duress all night.

A furious pass rush and a couple of trick plays keyed the Waunakee football team’s 28-13 Week 3 road win over Sun Prairie East in the Badger Large Conference opener for both teams.