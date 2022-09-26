Fake handoff
Waunakee quarterback Garett Lenzendorf fakes a handoff to Ben Lindley (24) in a game earlier this season. The Warriors are 6-0 on the season after roughing up Sun Prairie West 52-0 on Friday on the road.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Garett Lenzendorf hasn’t missed a pass in two games.

The Waunakee quarterback was sharp again in the Warriors’ 52-0 whitewashing of Sun Prairie West on Friday in a Badger Large Conference duel, going 9-for-9 and throwing for four first-half touchdowns.