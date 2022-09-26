Waunakee quarterback Garett Lenzendorf fakes a handoff to Ben Lindley (24) in a game earlier this season. The Warriors are 6-0 on the season after roughing up Sun Prairie West 52-0 on Friday on the road.
Garett Lenzendorf hasn’t missed a pass in two games.
The Waunakee quarterback was sharp again in the Warriors’ 52-0 whitewashing of Sun Prairie West on Friday in a Badger Large Conference duel, going 9-for-9 and throwing for four first-half touchdowns.
“He did a nice job. He got the offense clicking, and he was accurate, and he took care of the ball,” said Pat Rice, head coach of the Warriors.
The Warriors stretched the state’s longest winning streak to 26 games with the victory, as they improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the Badger Large.
Going into Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium, the Warriors jumped out early, with Lenzendorf throwing to Mitchell Jarosinski for a 47-yard touchdown at the 8:37 mark of the first quarter.
After Corey Marionneaux plunged in from 2 yards out to make it 14-0, with Austin DeAmicis kicking the extra point, Lenzendorf connected with Robert Booker on a 22-yard scoring strike with 1:56 remaining in the first quarter.
Returning from injury, Ben Lindley scored on a 2-yard run at the 10:17 mark of the second quarter, as Lenzendorf followed with a 32-yard touchdown pass to Devin Johnson. Four minutes later, the Lenzendorf and Jarosinski hooked up again, this time with a touchdown pass covering 35 yards.
The Warriors weren’t done, however, as Cam Marionneaux nailed a 40-yard field goal, pushing Waunakee’s lead to 45-0 at the half.
The lone score of the second half came in the fourth quarter, as James Carson rumbled in for a 3-yard touchdown run.
Meanwhile, the Warriors’ defense was smothering West, holding the Wolves to 38 total yards.
“We wanted to make them one-dimensional,” said Rice. “It started with the running game. They have some good backs, so we wanted to handle their running game and force them into being one-dimensional so we could do some things versus their throwing game.”
Lenzendorf threw for 194 yards, spreading the ball to six different receivers. Jaroskinski finished with four catches for 104 receiving yards, as Waunakee rushed for 132 yards. It was a balanced rushing attack, as Seb Rasmussen led the way with 35 yards on six carries.
The special teams also contributed with a blocked kick and Cam Marionneaux’s long field goal.
Waunakee’s pass rush was unstoppable, as the Warriors totaled seven sacks. Wade Bryan finished with three sacks, while Drew Wegert, Tommy Raemisch, Jackson Lenzendorf and Cole Meyer had one sack apiece.
Rice liked how the Warriors were strong in all three phases of the game. It was also important for the Warriors to show off their depth.
“We got a lot of guys to play a lot of snaps,” said Rice. “It’s huge to get them the experience of playing on Friday night. It’s irreplaceable getting them live snaps.”
On Friday, Waunakee hosts Oregon (3-1 in the Badger Large, 4-2 overall).