It was another blowout win for the Waunakee football team, as the Warriors improved to 8-0 overall and 6-0 in the Badger East Conference with a 59-0 victory over Milton at Warrior Stadium. Running back Gabe Guralski (38) breaks to the outside late in the game for the Warriors, who extended the state’s longest winning streak to 28 games with the win.
David Emerich got the party started, and it went on all night.
Taking the opening kickoff, he raced 87 yards for a touchdown to give Waunakee a 7-0 lead on Friday in a 59-0 blowout win over Milton at home, as the Warriors clinched at least a share of the Badger Large Conference title.
Special teams played a big role in the win, the third straight shutout victory for the Warriors.
“Yeah, we played really well on special teams, with the return and we had a kick block,” said Pat Rice, head coach of Waunakee. “We were good in all three phases. The defense didn’t give up anything. On offense, we moved the ball and distributed it to a lot of people.”
Moving to 6-0 in league play, the Warriors are 8-0 overall, having extended the state’s longest winning streak to 28 games. They finish the regular season at Beaver Dam, who will be fighting for their playoff lives, on Friday. If Waunakee wins, the Warriors will be crowned as the undisputed, undefeated Badger Large champions.
The Warriors never looked back after the Emerich score. At the 6:32 mark of the first quarter, Ben Lindley plunged in from 1 yard out to make it 14-0, following the extra-point kick by Cam Marionneaux, who booted a 20-yard field goal about a minute later to push Waunakee’s advantage to 17-0.
Then, Garett Lenzendorf cranked up the Warrior passing game in the second quarter, tossing four straight touchdown passes of 23, 38, 22 and 15 yards to Emerich, Devin Johnson, Robert Booker and Sebastian Rasmussen, respectively.
On the last play of the first half, Danny Cotter intercepted a Milton pass and raced 68 yards to paydirt, as Waunakee went into halftime up 52-0.
A Gabe Guralski 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter capped the scoring, as the Warriors rushed for 152 total yards, with Guralski leading the way with 50. Lindley finished with 33 yards on eight carries.
Starting quarterback Lenzendorf completed 11-of-18 passes for 189 yards and four touchdowns, while Gunnar McFadden went 5-for-6 through the air in relief. Nine different receivers caught passes, with Emerich hauling in four balls for 58 yards. Booker was one of four receivers to finish with two catches. Others were Johnson, Mitchell Jarosinski and Graham Anderson.
On defense, Waunakee intercepted Milton quarterbacks twice. Cotter had one and Jake Bova had the other. Cayden Ellis came up with a sack for Waunakee.
Cam Marionneaux was 7-for-7 on PATs.
With the loss, Milton drops to 2-6 overall and 2-4 in the Badger Large.