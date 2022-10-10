Guralski breaks outside
Buy Now

It was another blowout win for the Waunakee football team, as the Warriors improved to 8-0 overall and 6-0 in the Badger East Conference with a 59-0 victory over Milton at Warrior Stadium. Running back Gabe Guralski (38) breaks to the outside late in the game for the Warriors, who extended the state’s longest winning streak to 28 games with the win.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

David Emerich got the party started, and it went on all night.

Taking the opening kickoff, he raced 87 yards for a touchdown to give Waunakee a 7-0 lead on Friday in a 59-0 blowout win over Milton at home, as the Warriors clinched at least a share of the Badger Large Conference title.