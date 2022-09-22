The Freshman Warriors traveled to Watertown on Thursday to battle the Goslings of Watertown. The Goslings were able to get on scoreboard first with an 80-yard reception and good PTA to lead with 4:20 left in the first quarter.
Devonte Bacon was able to kick start the offense with a huge run for 28 yards and another first down run that led to a Cole Krause pass to Max Rucker for touchdown. PTA by Mccoy Smith good and with 2:10 in the first the Warriors tied it up. Defense was led by Jake Ubersox excellent coverage that ended the first quarter with score of 7-7.
Waunakee had a fumble on 1-yard line at 9:03 of second quarter and the Goslings took over, but the Warrior defense was able to hold them and they were forced to punt. There was then a botched snap and with a 17-yard return by Benton Cralam for Warrior TD the Warriors went up 13-7. The PAT by Smith was good and with 7:31 left in second the Warriors led 14-7.
On the kickoff, Waunakee's JJ Pfeiffer recovered the ball. Bacon scored on a 10-yard run for a Waunakee touchdown. The PAT by Smith was good and Waunakee led 21-7 with 5:49 left in second.
The Warrior defense continued to be strong with a group tackle at line of scrimmage for a loss.
Luke Hansen then tipped a pass for a Chuck Farrell interception. A Krause reception to Cash Eller for 26 yards set up Bacon for 1-yard touchdown run with a PAT by Smith to make the score 28-7 with 4:39 left in second.
The defense continued to dominate with a Hansen sack for a 7-yard loss, a tackle on the line of scrimmage by Adrian Millin and then Field Rolf with a pass deflection on fourth down.
The offense then took over with Bacon ripping off a 22-yard run and then Millin with a 16-yard run for a Waunakee first down. Krause then had a touchdown with a quarterback keeper. The extra point after was unsuccessful and Waunakee led 34-7 with 0:14 left in half.
Waunakee had another fumble with a Gosling recovery and Watertown marched down the field, but on one play, Millin comes out of nowhere to catch a Gosling receiver to prevent a touchdown.
The Waunakee defense held with a pass deflection by Ubersox, so Waunakee took over on downs.
Krause then had multiple pass completions, including a 31-yard reception to Cooper Johanns.
Millin had multiple runs, capping the series with a 1-yard touchdown.
A botched snap led a two-point PAT from Farrell to Millin with 2:47 left in third quarter. extending the score to 42-7.
A sack by Murphy ended the third quarter, as the defense continued to hold the Goslings, highlighted by tackle by Dane Haviland and then a pass knocked down at line of scrimmage by Grant Endres.
The Goslings kept pushing and scored with 4:21 left in the fourth to make it 42-14.
The Goslings recovered the onside kick. However, an interception by Haviland gives Waunakee back the ball and Julian McKinley ended the game with a great run.
The freshman Warriors will defend their winning streak on Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. against Sun Prairie at Warrior Stadium.