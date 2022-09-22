The Freshman Warriors traveled to Watertown on Thursday to battle the Goslings of Watertown. The Goslings were able to get on scoreboard first with an 80-yard reception and good PTA to lead with 4:20 left in the first quarter.

Devonte Bacon was able to kick start the offense with a huge run for 28 yards and another first down run that led to a Cole Krause pass to Max Rucker for touchdown. PTA by Mccoy Smith good and with 2:10 in the first the Warriors tied it up. Defense was led by Jake Ubersox excellent coverage that ended the first quarter with score of 7-7.