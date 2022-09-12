The Waunakee freshman football team welcomed Monona Grove to Warrior stadium Thursday night, hoping to continue their undefeated season.
The offense started hot with a Cole Krause pass to Cash Eller, but a fumble led to a Silver Eagles' possession. The defense, led by Adrian Millin, Fielder Ralph and Jake Ubersox, as well as stop at line of scrimmage by Kaden Stanek, made a stand.
Monona Grove punted to a fair catch by Ubersox, and the offense took over with back-to-back Devonte Bacon runs for first downs. Quarterback Krause ran a keeper for 9 yards and then Krause passed to Rucker for another Waunakee first down, followed by another beautiful pass by Krause to Rucker for a touchdown to put Waunakee up 6-0 with 3:51 first quarter. PTA by McCoy Smith was good.
Smith kicked off for Waunakee, as the Silver Eagles were stopped by a great tackle by Jack Solverson. A Monona Grove quarterback keeper went 65 yards for touchdown with good PTA that tied up the game with 3:09 left in the first.
On the Silver Eagles' kickoff, Millin had 55-yard return, which was followed by a quarterback keeper run of 5 yards for Krause and then Bacon run for 22 yards to the 1-yard line. The next play ended with Bacon in the end zone for a Warrior touchdown. The PAT by Smith was good, and Waunakee went up 14-7 with 1:43 left in first.
The defense held the Silver Eagles again, with the stop highlighted by Loy May chasing down the quarterback, an Ubersox tackle for a loss and then sack by Chuck Farrell.
The second quarter started with great punt return by Justin Sawicki. It went back and forth with the two teams, and then Bacon ran 46 yards for a Warrior TD with the PAT blocked. With 4:56 left in second quarter, the score is 20-7 in favor of Waunakee.
The defense had great coverage by Benton Cralam and then an interception by Solverson gave the Warriors back the ball. A Krause pass to Sawicki for a Waunakee touchdown with a successful PAT by Smith put Waunakee up 26-7 with 2:36 left in second quarter.
The defense then had a Farrell tackle for a loss followed by a Millin tackle for a loss, followed by excellent coverage by Ralph.
Krause’s arm continued to pick apart the MG defense with a pass to Cooper Johanns, although the play was called back on a holding penalty, and then another to Sawicki, but an interception led to MG taking over. However, the defense held them.
A huge run by Bacon, some first downs and a Krause pass to Bacon for a Warrior touchdown, with a PAT by Smith, put Waunakee up 34-7 with 4:19 left in the third. The defense continued to make stops, highlighted by a tackle at line of scrimmage by Sam Schipper. A quarterback keeper by Krause for 30 yards, back-to-back Krause passes to Sawicki and a pass to Rucker for a touchdown, with a good Smith PAT, put the Warriors up 41-7 with 0:23 left in third quarter.
Tackles by Julian McKinley and Colin Murphy, and Adam Roberts stuffed the next play to key the Warrior defensive stop.
The offense led with a run by McKinley, and a quarterback keeper by Alex Malich netted a first down and then McKinley got a first down. The Silver Eagles forced a punt.
MG continues to keep up a good fight, as a tackle by Roberts forced a fumble and recovery by Wyatt Johnson. It was back and forth by both teams and then the ball was knocked loose by May, with a recovery by Nathan Berg. Waunakee finished game with a quarterback keeper by Malich and a run by McKinley to end game at a victorious 41-7.
The freshman Warriors move to 4-0 and head to Watertown next Thursday for next match up.