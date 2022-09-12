The Waunakee freshman football team welcomed Monona Grove to Warrior stadium Thursday night, hoping to continue their undefeated season.

The offense started hot with a Cole Krause pass to Cash Eller, but a fumble led to a Silver Eagles' possession. The defense, led by Adrian Millin, Fielder Ralph and Jake Ubersox, as well as stop at line of scrimmage by Kaden Stanek, made a stand.