featured hot Football Football: Waunakee players receive AP all-state recognition plindblad plindblad Author email Dec 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Four players from the Waunakee football team have received all-state recognition from the Associated Press.Offensive lineman Gus Allen was named to the AP First Team, while defensive lineman Cayden Ellis made the second team.High honorable mention was given to tight end Robert Booker and inside linebacker Tommy Raemisch. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Emergency situation: Wisconsin's EMS problems could soon be a crisis Cable show to examine unsolved Fr. Kunz murder case Westport board purchases 105 acres near Town Center Wrestling: Warriors open season by winning dual, taking second at Campbellsport Invite Former Waunakee food service director accused of fraud Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin