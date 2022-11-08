featured hot Football Football: Waunakee players selected for WFCA All-Region teams plindblad plindblad Author email Nov 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Badger Large Conference champion Waunakee football team was well-represented on the recently released Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region Teams.On offense, the Warriors placed offensive linemen Gus Allen and Ian Phebus, running back Ben Lindley, quarterback Garett Lenzendorf, wide receiver David Emerich and tight end Robert Booker.Waunakee defensive lineman Cayden Ellis, defensive end Wade Bryan, inside linebacker Tommy Raemisch and defensive back Shea DuCharme were selected for the WFCA All-Region Defense. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Game of the Week: Warriors welcome Kimberly in Level 3 gridiron playoff clash Football: Warriors' season, winning streak comes to an end against Kimberly Waunakee athletes receive all-conference honors Westport commission explores historic status for Nau-Ti-Gal Inflation increases cost in Waunakee pool referendum Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin