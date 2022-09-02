Coming off a 30-6 victory last week against Deforest, the freshman Warriors were ready to battle Thursday night on the turf at Middleton High School. The Cardinals ended up on the score board first after a botched punt and good extra kick to go up 7-0.
With 26 seconds to go in first quarter, Loy May recovered a Middleton fumble but offense were unable to capitalize and the score after one quarter was 7-0 in favor of Middleton.
Middleton started the second quarter strong with an interception with 7:46 left, but the Warrior defense was able to hold them scoreless. Luke Hansen led the defense with two sacks this quarter. Despite many, many false starts by Middleton, the score remained 7-0 at the half.
The defense started the second half playing tough as nails, with a Kaden Stanek tackle for a loss. Justin Sawicki then had 35-yard punt return that set up a 7-yard run touchdown run by Devonte Bacon to get the Warriors on the scoreboard. The point-after attempt was unsuccessful. With 8:13 left in third quarter the score was 7-6.
The story of the night was the stellar Warrior defense, who held Middleton again. Then the Waunakee drive started with 30-yard run by Bacon. After a stellar block by Max Rucker, Bacon then scored his second touchdown of the night on a 15-yard run with 5:48 left in third quarter. Again, the point-after attempt was unsuccessful and Waunakee led 12-7.
McCoy Smith then kicked into the end zone for touchback. Excellent coverage by Jake Ubersox and Fielder Rolf kept the Cardinal offense at bay. Chuck Farrel then had a tackle for a loss of 5 yards. The offense then took over with quarterback Cole Krause completion to Rucker for 9 yards. Krause then found Cash Eller for a 38-yard reception touchdown. The extra-point kick attempt hit left upright, leaving the Warriors up 18-7 with 8:08 left in the fourth.
The defense continued to spark Warriors with interception by Ubersox at 7:10 in the fourth quarter. Bacon then scampered away from what looked was going to be a tackle for a loss and somehow ended up with a 15-yard gain.
Middleton's defense was then able to hold the Warriors and their offense came out with a new urgency. Stanek was able to stuff a run attempt with 5:22 left in the game. Middleton then marched down the field, with the help of two back-to-back pass interference calls. The next pass appeared to be an interception by Benton Cralam with both players coming down with ball, but it was called a Middleton completion. Middleton then had pass incomplete and great defense by Farrell and Eller led to another incomplete pass. Next play with botched snap by Middleton but the quarterback still threw touchdown pass with 3:57 left with the two-point conversion pass knocked down. Waunakee was still up 18-13 with 3:57 left in game.
Waunakee was able to finish things off with its running game to win 18-13.
Waunakee Freshman defeat Sun Prairie
After last week’s exciting win against Middleton, the freshman Warriors football team played on home turf for their third game of the season against the Sun Prairie Cardinals.
Waunakee scored first with 8:29 in first when Devonte Bacon ran for 45 yards. The kick after from Smith was good. Luke Hansen had a sack for loss of 6 yards and a Jake Ubersox tackle prevented a Cardinal first down. Waunakee took over on downs. Cole Krause passed to Justin Sawicki for Waunakee touchdown. Smith’s PAT was successful and Waunakee led 14-0 with 1:35 in the first quarter.
Quarter two started with stellar Waunakee defense by Max Rucker. Chuck Farrell then had QB keeper tackle for a loss of 3 yards. A pass was knocked down by Luke Hansen leading to a Sun Prairie punt. Waunakee took over on 39-yard line, and Bacon ran one way with nowhere to go and cut over to other side still in the backfield and ended up with a 12-yard gain. Krause's passed to Rucker, who made an amazing diving catch, to move Waunakee to the 12-yard line. A fumble by Waunakee forced a 34-yard field goal attempt that was no good. Sun Prairie then answered with a long run to score, making it a one-score game.
Sun Prairie intercepted a pass with 30 seconds left in the half, but Waunakee's defense led by Ubersox and Fielder Ralph kept the score at 14-7.
The Cardinals started the second half strong with a 53-yard touchdown run to tie the game with 7:49 left in the third. After a pooch kick by the Cardinals, Waunakee started on the 42-yard line. Bacon started Waunakee's drive with a 12-yard run. A Krause pass to Eller for a touchdown put Waunakee up 20-14.
Waunakee defense stopped the Cardinals, with the series highlighted by a tackle for loss by Smith. After Waunakee took over on downs, Bacon ran for a 79-yard touchdown. The PAT by Smith was good, making it 27-14 with 22 seconds left in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter started with tough Waunakee defense led by Jack Solverson and Ubersox. Sun Prairie shanked a punt, and Bacon then had a 39-yard run. Krause's pass to Rucker brought the Warriors just short of the goal line. Hard to believe anyone could say they have had too much bacon, but at this point in the game the Cardinals were likely getting sick of Bacon. Another Bacon touchdown with 7:45 left in the fourth quarter, with a successful Smith PAT. Waunakee held a 34-14 lead.
Smith kicked it to the end zone for touchback. Hanson then had two pass deflections in a row. Waunakee took over on downs, and Bacon went for 44 yards for his fourth touchdown of the game. The PAT by Smith was good, leaving the score at 41-14 with 5:42 left in fourth. Waunakee's defense was led by Julian McKinley and Jett Delzer, but Sun Prairie's quarterback scored on a keeper. The PTA was blocked and with 3:51 left in the fourth, Waunakee led 41-20.
As usual, Waunakee is nothing without their HOGS that played this game: Jack Fassbender, McCoy Smith, Loy May, Abe Shefchik, Hansen, Cale Olsen, Caden Stanek and Owen Wagner.
There was a squib kick by the Cardinals and Colin Murphy had the return. Wyatt Johnson, with back-to-back carries for 22 yards, set up a quarterback keeper for Alex Malich and more back-to-back carries by Johnson for a Warrior touchdown with 1:13 left in the fourth. The PAT by Benton Cralam was good, pushing Waunakee's advantage to 48-20. There was a sack by Malich to end game and Waunakee pushed its season record to 3-0. Join the freshman Warriors next week for their home game at 5 p.m. at Warrior stadium against Monona Grove.