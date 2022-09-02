Coming off a 30-6 victory last week against Deforest, the freshman Warriors were ready to battle Thursday night on the turf at Middleton High School. The Cardinals ended up on the score board first after a botched punt and good extra kick to go up 7-0.

With 26 seconds to go in first quarter, Loy May recovered a Middleton fumble but offense were unable to capitalize and the score after one quarter was 7-0 in favor of Middleton.