It was an early season test for Waunakee.
In the second game of the 2022 regular season, the Warriors hosted Middleton and held on for a 17-14 nonconference win over the Big Eight Conference’s Cardinals (7-3 overall).
After that loss, Middleton was 0-2 on the season. The Cardinals went on to win seven of their next eight contests, including a 55-0 thrashing of Milwaukee Marshall in Level One of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs on Friday.
Waunakee moved up to Division 1 for the postseason, after winning the Division 2 state championship a year ago.
The Warriors and Cardinals played back on Aug. 26, with Waunakee’s defense stopping Middleton on its last offensive series. Earlier, Waunakee had driven deep into Cardinals’ territory, and the Warriors decided to go for it on fourth-and-goal around the Middleton 5-yard line, rather than kick a field goal to go up by six.
Waunakee didn’t get the touchdown and the Cardinals took over with a long field ahead of them. They did get a first down, but Middleton was eventually forced to punt. The field position battle had swung to Waunakee, but with 16 seconds remaining, the Warriors punted the ball back to the Cardinals. An Austin DeAmicis punt pinned Middleton deep in its own territory again. The Cardinals were unable to mount a threat.
One player who shined offensively in the game was Waunakee tight end Robert Booker, who scored the first touchdown of his career in the second quarter. Not long after, he caught two straight throws to convert first downs and gathered a 2-yard touchdown pass that made it 17-7.
DeAmicis came up big in the game, kicking a 25-yard field goal for Waunakee’s first points. He’s been injured, forcing the Warriors to use Cam Marionneaux and then Owen Elliot as kickers as the season went on.
Although it was a defensive battle, Waunakee’s offense racked up 395 total yards, with quarterback Garret Lenzendorf throwing for 277 yards. David Emerich had eight catches for 144 receiving yards.
Gabe Passini is Middleton’s quarterback. He’s thrown for 1,106 yards and 18 touchdowns on the season, with only two interceptions. Meanwhile, running back Bryce Falk has rushed for 1,198 yards and 18 touchdowns this season. Passini has totaled 415 yards on the ground, with eight rushing touchdowns.
Dayton Devine is Passini’s favorite passing target, as he’s totaled 22 catches and four touchdowns, while Carter Kadow has averaged 20.5 yards a catch this season while scoring six touchdowns.
On defense, Gus Wenning is someone to keep an eye on. He has 79 tackles and seven sacks on the year, as teammate Jack Madigan has recorded five sacks to go with 69 tackles.
Waunakee (10-0 overall), champions of the Badger Large Conference, hosts Middleton in a Level 2 playoff game on Friday.
