Sheboygan North drew the short straw.
The Vikings must travel to Waunakee (9-0 overall) on Friday, Oct. 21, to take on the No. 1 seeded Warriors in Level 1 of the WIAA Division 1 football playoffs.
Sheboygan North drew the short straw.
The Vikings must travel to Waunakee (9-0 overall) on Friday, Oct. 21, to take on the No. 1 seeded Warriors in Level 1 of the WIAA Division 1 football playoffs.
The winner plays either D.C. Everest or Hudson in the next round. Only 4-5 overall on the season, North faces an uphill battle to move on, as Waunakee’s been ranked No. 1 all season in Division 2 in the wissports.com Coaches Poll. The Warriors were moved up to Division 1 for the postseason. What the Vikings have going for them is that they are a bit of a mystery.
“They’re obviously a good team, as a playoff qualifier,” said Pat Rice, Waunakee’s head coach. “They’ve done some good things this season. They have an option offense, so that’s a new challenge. We have to be assignment sound. They have a 4-2 defense, and they’re very aggressive.”
Unbeaten, having shut out their last four opponents, the Warriors are solid in all three phases of the game, with a defense that has top-notch talent on all three levels. Edge rusher Wade Bryan leads Waunakee in sacks with 11, while lineman Cole Meyers has four and spearheads a tough run defense. Tommy Raemisch leads a talented linebacking corps, while Shea DuCharme and Danny Cotter have combined for five interceptions.
David Emerich is a dangerous return man and kickers like Cam Marionneaux and Austin DeAmicis have proven reliable.
On offense, the Warriors are balanced and explosive, led by quarterback Garret Lenzendorf, who likes to spread the wealth. Ben Lindley and Sebastian Rasmussen are Waunakee’s top running backs, while Emerich, tight end Robert Booker, Mitchell Jarosinski and Devin Johnson are talented receivers. Lenzendorf has thrown for 1,319 yards and 18 touchdowns.
For North, quarterback Maxwell Tutas runs that option offense, as he’s passed for 443 yards and six touchdowns. Tutas is also the Vikings’ leading rusher with 829 yards. Mason Novak and Landon Schwaller have both eclipsed the 300-yard mark, while Samuel Nienhuls has 161 rushing yards.
Jonah Weinfurter appears to be North’s best pass rusher, as he’s totaled four sacks this season with seven tackles for loss. Thomas Basler has three sacks and eight tackles for loss.
“It’s going to be a challenge,” said Rice. “We’re excited to see how long we can keep playing.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.