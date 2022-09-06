Another one awaits on Friday, as the Waunakee football team – ranked No. 1 in Division 2 in the wissports.net Coaches Poll – travels to rival Monona Grove.
At 2-1, the Silver Eagles are coming off a 39-0 win over Stoughton, as Gavin Hablewitz rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns, while quarterback Brady Voss and Cal Woerth connected on eight passes for 118 yards and a score.
Meanwhile, Monona Grove held Stoughton to 151 total yards of offense. The Silver Eagles opened the season with a 55-0 spanking administered by Sun Prairie East. They bounced back with a 55-30 win at Madison La Follette, where Monona Grove’s ground game pounded out 353 yards. Hablewitz had 214 of those yards.
Meanwhile, defending state Division 2 champion Waunakee is riding the state’s longest winning streak at 23 games. The Warriors have a balanced attack on offense, with quarterback Garett Lenzendorf keying the passing game and Ben Lindley leading the rushing attack. Mitchell Jarosinski and David Emerich are the team’s top receivers, although tight end Robert Booker has become a big part of the passing game the last two weeks.
On defense, Wade Bryan has been wrecking opposing passing games lately, finishing with two sacks against both Middleton and Sun Prairie East.
Waunakee and Monona Grove tangle at 7 p.m. at Monona Grove High School on Friday.