So far, so good for the defending state Division 2 champs.
At 4-0, the Waunakee football team has emerged unscathed from what Pat Rice, the Warriors’ head coach, called “the meat-grinder part of the schedule,” retaining their wissports.net Coaches Poll No. 1 ranking.
With a solid defensive effort, Waunakee went to Monona Grove and left with a hard-fought 19-6 win, as the Warriors’ pass rush sacked Silver Eagles’ quarterback Brady Voss five times. Wade Bryan finished with three of them, while also forcing a fumble.
For the most part in 2022, Waunakee has been able achieve balance on offense, but the running game was emphasized at Monona Grove, with the ground game piling up 210 yards. Sebastian Rasmussen totaled a team-high 97 yards on 19 carries, as Waunakee tried to replace the production of the injured Ben Lindley.
Garett Lenzendorf was efficient at quarterback, completing 15-of-19 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 43 yards on six carries.
This week’s opponent is Watertown, who limps into Friday’s game with an 0-4 record, including a 2-0 mark in Badger Large Conference play.
Last week, the Goslings lost to Oregon 28-21, as the two teams combined for four touchdowns in a wild fourth quarter.
At quarterback, Reece Kamrath tossed three touchdowns for Watertown, going 17-for-26 through the air for 245 yards. The Goslings only managed 23 rushing yards in the loss. Zach Scher had a big night with six receptions for 130 receiving yards, while Landon Fendt snared 10 balls for 86 receiving yards.
Watertown’s best effort so far was a 32-26 overtime loss to Sun Prairie West in the Goslings’ Badger Large opener. Leading 13-10 at the half, Watertown gave up 16 second half points and a rushing touchdown in overtime.
Kamrath threw for 320 yards and three touchdowns in the loss, as Watertown again failed to get its ground game untracked. The Goslings were held to 45 rushing yards.
Once again, Zach Scher was Kamrath’s favorite target, finishing with seven catches for 213 yards.
Waunakee hosts Watertown at 7 p.m. on Friday at Warrior Stadium.