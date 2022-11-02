Sack artist
Wade Bryan (99) was recently named the Badger Large Conference’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year, along with teammate Tommy Raemisch. They’ll lead the Warriors’ defense in Level 3 of the WIAA playoffs when Waunakee hosts Kimberly on Friday.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

The road to the WIAA Division 1 state championship game is only going to get tougher from here on out.

After beating Middleton on late touchdown pass from Garett Lenzendorf to Robert Booker in a 21-14 Level 2 playoff win last Friday, Waunakee hosts fellow state power Kimberly on Friday.