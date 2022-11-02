Wade Bryan (99) was recently named the Badger Large Conference’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year, along with teammate Tommy Raemisch. They’ll lead the Warriors’ defense in Level 3 of the WIAA playoffs when Waunakee hosts Kimberly on Friday.
The road to the WIAA Division 1 state championship game is only going to get tougher from here on out.
After beating Middleton on late touchdown pass from Garett Lenzendorf to Robert Booker in a 21-14 Level 2 playoff win last Friday, Waunakee hosts fellow state power Kimberly on Friday.
It’s a rematch of the 2009 Division 2 title game, won by the Warriors 34-21.
Both programs have collected seven state championships over the years. This will be the first time the two teams have met in the Division 1 playoffs.
The Papermakers are champions of the Fox Valley Association, having compiled a 10-1 overall record. Waunakee is unbeaten this season at 10-0, as the Warriors won the Badger Large Conference title.
The only common opponent they’ve shared this season is DeForest. Playing at home on Aug. 26, Kimberly rolled over the Norskies 49-0. The previous week, Waunakee opened its 2022 season by holding on for a 42-34 win over DeForest.
The Papermakers are led by quarterback Seth Miron, who’s thrown for 2,092 yards and 23 touchdowns, with a completion percentage of 73.1%.
Jackson Garbisch and Ethan Criter are Miron’s top targets in the passing game, having combined for 84 catches, 1,627 yards and 16 touchdowns. Blake Berry spearheads Kimberly’s ground game, rushing for 1,305 yards and 21 touchdowns.
On defense, Ethan Doucette is a handful, as he’s recorded 4.5 sacks and a team-high 11 tackles for loss, having racked up 103 tackles. Brody Beck has 67 tackles, while Connor Schlessi has 54 tackles and seven tackles for loss, to go along with two sacks. Jack Statz paces the team in interceptions with three, including one for a touchdown. Statz also has a kick return for a touchdown.
Kimberly has outscored the opposition 404-165. The Papermakers’ lone loss this season came at the hands of Fond Du Lac on Sept. 30.