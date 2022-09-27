Undefeated, with the state’s longest winning streak hitting 26 games, it seems like nothing can stop the Waunakee football team.
The Warriors are the No. 1 ranked team in Division 2 in the latest wissports.net Football Coaches Poll, having beaten Watertown and Sun Prairie West by scores of 70-13 and 52-0, respectively.
For two straight weeks, quarterback Garett Lenzendorf has had a completion percentage of 100%, and last week, the Warriors got their top running back, Ben Lindley, back.
Oregon is catching Waunakee almost at full strength, as the Panthers prepare to travel to Warrior Stadium on Friday.
Tied for second in the Badger Large Conference, Oregon is 3-1 in league play and 4-2 overall.
However, the Panthers are coming off a 52-7 loss to Sun Prairie East.
Oregon quarterback Cameron Gates has a completion percentage of 41.7%, having passed for 4-5 yards and four touchdowns.
The Panthers’ have a three-headed running attack, with Jeremiah Rocklett (379 yards), Max Mathews (304 yards) and Simon Dosher (206 yards).
Nobody for Oregon has more than 100 receiving yards. Charles Daguanno leads the way with seven catches and 99 yards.
Oregon has had some close wins, including a 13-0 shutout of Stoughton to open the season. The Panthers went to Milton in Week 3 and edged the Red Hawks 21-20 and won by a touchdown over Watertown. They had an easier time of it at Sauk Prairie back on Sept. 16 when they throttled the home team 33-8.