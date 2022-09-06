The Waunakee Warriors JV football team continued their winning streak when they beat Sun Prairie East Cardinals at home last Thursday 33-21.

Sun Prairie got on the board on their first drive with a touchdown and a successful point after, making the score 7-0. The Warriors answered right back with a long drive that ended with a 6-yard touchdown run by running back Sully Scadden. Kicker Aiden Meinholz’s kick was good, tying the score at 7-7.