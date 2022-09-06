The Waunakee Warriors JV football team continued their winning streak when they beat Sun Prairie East Cardinals at home last Thursday 33-21.
Sun Prairie got on the board on their first drive with a touchdown and a successful point after, making the score 7-0. The Warriors answered right back with a long drive that ended with a 6-yard touchdown run by running back Sully Scadden. Kicker Aiden Meinholz’s kick was good, tying the score at 7-7.
The defense was able to hold Sun Prairie in the second quarter, with sacks by defensive linemen Ryan Bussen and Aaron Lenzendorf. Waunakee would score their second touchdown of the game with a 25-yard keeper by quarterback Vance Johnson, making the score 13-7 at the half.
The Warriors started the second half strong when Johnson connected with wide receiver Kaden MacKenzie on a 65-yard touchdown pass. Meinholz completed another successful kick to put the score at 20-7. They would add to their lead with another running touchdown by Johnson, followed by another good kick from Meinholz, making the score 27-7.
The defense again put pressure on Sun Prairie in the third quarter, with a sack by linebacker Ethan Valk and an interception by Aiden Meinholz playing defensive back. Waunakee scored their final touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter on a short keeper by Johnson, putting the Warriors on top 33-7. Although the defense continued to make big plays, like an interception by defensive back Trey Murray and a sack by defensive lineman Matthew Comins, the Cardinals managed to score two running touchdowns in the fourth quarter, making the final score 33-21.
The Warriors will look to continue their success when they host Monona Grove at home Thursday, Sept. 8.