The Waunakee Warrior JV football team kicked off their season with a big win against longtime rivals DeForest Norskies at home.

Quarterback Vance Johnson put the Warriors on the board first with a 32-yard touchdown run, giving the team a 6-0 lead. After a defensive stop and punt, Johnson connected with wide receiver Eli Selk for a 28-yard touchdown pass. Kicker Aiden Meinholz’s kick was good, giving the Warriors a 13-0 lead. The Norskies responded with a passing touchdown and a successful two-point conversion, putting the score at 13-8. On the next kick return, Sully Scadden ran for an 85-yard touchdown, assisted by great blocking from special teams. Meinholz had another good kick, putting the Warriors on top 20-8. Once again the defense stopped DeForest, including a sack by defensive end Ryan Bussen.