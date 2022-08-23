The Waunakee Warrior JV football team kicked off their season with a big win against longtime rivals DeForest Norskies at home.
Quarterback Vance Johnson put the Warriors on the board first with a 32-yard touchdown run, giving the team a 6-0 lead. After a defensive stop and punt, Johnson connected with wide receiver Eli Selk for a 28-yard touchdown pass. Kicker Aiden Meinholz’s kick was good, giving the Warriors a 13-0 lead. The Norskies responded with a passing touchdown and a successful two-point conversion, putting the score at 13-8. On the next kick return, Sully Scadden ran for an 85-yard touchdown, assisted by great blocking from special teams. Meinholz had another good kick, putting the Warriors on top 20-8. Once again the defense stopped DeForest, including a sack by defensive end Ryan Bussen.
Waunakee added to their lead in the second quarter, when Johnson completed a touchdown pass to wide receiver Aiden Gallus, making it 26-8. The DeForest offense could not get past the Warrior defense, and linebacker Noah Joseph gave the team their second sack of the game. Scadden had another touchdown run, and a third successful kick by Meinholz gave the Warriors a big lead of 33-8. Bussen capped off the half by giving the Warriors their third sack.
Waunakee continued to dominate in the second half, starting the third quarter with a 24-yard run by Scadden and another strong kick by Meinholz, giving Waunakee a 40-8 lead. DeForest answered with a long passing touchdown, followed by their second successful two-point conversion to put the score at 40-16. Waunakee responded when quarterback Dominic Malich completed a successful pass to wide receiver Luke Knaack for a 15-yard touchdown. The final score was 46-16.
The Warriors will take their 1-0 record on the road when they travel to Middleton this Thursday at 7pm.