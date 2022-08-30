The Waunakee Warrior JV football team improved their record to 2-0 when they beat Middleton 36-8 on the road last Thursday.
Waunakee started strong when cornerback Lucas Hamilton intercepted the ball on Middleton’s first possession of the game. That set up a 35-yard touchdown run by quarterback Vance Johnson, and a successful two-point conversion by kicker Aiden Meinholz, giving the Warriors an 8-0 lead.
Middleton was unable to respond until the second quarter, when they scored a running touchdown followed by a two-point conversion, tying the game at 8-8. Waunakee would answer back with an 80-yard drive capped off by a 3-yard rushing touchdown by running back Sully Scadden. Meinholz’s kick was good, giving the Warriors a 15-8 lead. The Warriors then took full advantage of defensive tackle Manny Montoto’s fumble recovery, with Johnson connecting with wide receiver Aiden Gallus on an 18-yard touchdown pass. Meinholz had another good kick, giving the Warriors a 22-8 lead at the half.
Waunakee built on their success in the third quarter when Johnson completed a 16-yard pass to wide receiver Jack Ellickson. That combined with another successful kick by Meinholz put the Warriors on top 29-8. The Warriors' defense continued to put pressure on Middleton, including an interception by linebacker Luke Knaack. Waunakee would add their final touchdown in the fourth quarter with a 2-yard quarterback keeper by Johnson. Meinholz’s kick was again good, putting the final score at 36-8.
The Warriors will defend their 2-0 record at home when they play Sun Prairie East at 7:00 on Thursday, September 1.