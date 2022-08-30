The Waunakee Warrior JV football team improved their record to 2-0 when they beat Middleton 36-8 on the road last Thursday.

Waunakee started strong when cornerback Lucas Hamilton intercepted the ball on Middleton’s first possession of the game. That set up a 35-yard touchdown run by quarterback Vance Johnson, and a successful two-point conversion by kicker Aiden Meinholz, giving the Warriors an 8-0 lead.