Another week, another good test for the Waunakee football team.
After getting the best of DeForest on the Norskies’ home field in the season opener, the Warriors – ranked No. 1 in the first Division 2 Wissports.net poll of 2022 – return home to face a talented Middleton team.
Expected to finish at the top of the Big Eight standings this season, the Cardinals ended up second in the conference a year ago. A few close losses proved costly, and Middleton’s season ended with a Level 3 playoff defeat at the hands of Sun Prairie.
Six starters return for a defense that figures to be tough, with first team all-conference selections Gus Wenning and Sam Pilof back. However, Bay Port ran for 366 yards in a season-opening 38-21 non-conference win over Middleton.
With a year of experience under his belt, quarterback Gabe Passini should be improved for Middleton, and running back Bryce Falk should help take some of the pressure off Passini.
It was a high-scoring first quarter against Bay Port, as the Pirates took a 21-14 lead. Falk ripped off a 75-yard touchdown run for one of Middleton’s scores, as he finished with 127 yards on 12 carries.
Passini went 11-for-21 in passing, throwing for 76 yards. He also rushed for 25 yards and a touchdown. Dayton Devine led the receiving corps with five catches for 50 yards.