DeForest’s aerial circus put on quite a show. And the Norskies’ inexperienced defense held up better than expected.
Still, in the end, defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Waunakee (1-0 overall) fended off the Norskies in a 42-34 season-opening, non-conference Warriors’ win over their longtime rivals.
“The kids deserve a lot of credit for the heart they showed,” said Warriors Head Coach Pat Rice. “It was a difficult match-up.”
Waunakee’s defensive secondary played a big role, intercepting three passes. Shea DuCharme turned one into a pick six, returning it 40 yards for the Warriors’ second touchdown, making it 14-0 with 38 seconds left in the first quarter.
“Mason rolled out to the right and the receiver slipped, I grabbed it out of the air and took it to the house,” said DuCharme, Waunakee’s versatile defensive back.
As Waunakee’s backup signal caller, DuCharme knows good quarterback play when he sees it. He’s been impressed with Keyes for a long time.
“Ever since freshman year … he got us when we were freshmen,” recalled DuCharme. “He’s really good. We had to keep playing, because he hits his receivers, and he doesn’t miss many passes.”
That was the case on Friday at DMB Community Bank Stadium in DeForest (0-1), as Keyes – an honorable mention all-state selection last year – completed 25 of 35 passes for 314 yards and five touchdowns. Brody Hartig was his favorite target, hauling in 12 catches for 190 yards and three scores.
“What [Keyes] did a good job of was, he always made the right football play,” said Norskies Head Coach Aaron Mack.
So did Warrior quarterback Garett Lenzendorf, who turned a sterling performance, as well. Lenzendorf was 10-of-16 through the air, totaling 197 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He also rushed for 23 yards on eight carries.
However, it was receiver David Emerich who threw for Waunakee’s first score of the night, hitting Mitchell Jarosinksi for a 38-yard scoring strike at the 7:31 mark of the first quarter. DuCharme’s interception return put the Warriors up by two touchdowns.
“We couldn’t dig ourselves out of the hole we made for ourselves with self-inflicted wounds,” said Mack. “But this group stays connected and close as a group, and they cleaned up those self-inflicted wounds.”
The Keyes-Hartig connection got rolling in the second quarter, accounting for a 25-yard touchdown pass with 7:44 left in the first half that cut DeForest’s deficit in half. Waunakee answered with a scoring drive of its own, with Lenzendorf and Jarosinski hooking up on a 22-yard touchdown. Austin DeAmicis made it 21-7 with his third extra-point kick.
Keyes went back to work, floating a rainbow pass over the middle to Max Mitchell for a 44-yard score with 1:05 remaining until halftime, trimming Waunakee’s advantage to 21-13, as DeForest failed on the extra-point attempt.
However, Waunakee wasted little time in response, moving the ball 69 yards in 50 seconds. Lenzendorf capped the drive by racing to the outside and diving to the pylon to reach paydirt. His 12-yard run with 15 seconds left in the second quarter extended Waunakee’s lead to 28-13.
DeForest owned the third quarter, as Keyes found Hartig for a 25-yard touchdown pass before Lenzendorf passed to Emerich for a 14-yard score. Keyes and Hartig weren’t finished, though, as they teamed up on a 13-yard touchdown pass at the 4:46 mark and about four minutes later, Keyes threw 11 yards to Alex Van Ooyen and hit him again for a two-point conversion that pulled the Norskies to within a point of Waunakee at 35-34.
A fourth-quarter drive by the Warriors ended with a DeForest goal-line stand at the 2-yard line. The Norskies couldn’t move the ball, however, and were forced to punt. Again, with good field position, Waunakee threatened to pad its lead, but Norski defensive back Cullen Kirchberg intercepted a pass along the sideline to give the ball back to the Norskies’ offense. Again, DeForest failed to move the chains.
“We couldn’t flip the field,” said Mack. “We had a great goal-line stand, and the goal is to get two first downs, but we couldn’t muster them.”
Given another opportunity, Waunakee cashed it in, with Ben Lindley – who led all rushers with 127 yards ion 18 carries – flying around end for a 6-yard score.
Trailing 42-34, the Norskies still had a chance, but Danny Cotter intercepted Keyes to preserve the victory for Waunakee.
On offense, the Warriors’ balanced attack yielded 183 yards on the ground and 235 through the air, as Jarosinski racked up 111 receiving yards and Emerich finished with 104. And while Keyes showed why he’s considered one of the best quarterbacks in the state, Waunakee’s defense made a stand when it had to, holding DeForest scoreless in the fourth quarter. For the game, the Warriors limited Cale Drinka to 35 rushing yards on 15 carries, as linemen Cole Meyers and Wade Bryan and linebacker Tommy Raemisch corralled the Norski star running back.
“They have a talented quarterback and a talented runner,” said Rice. “We had to be consistent to be able to do what we did in the fourth quarter. I’m proud of how the kids stayed in the fight. We got pressed pretty good.”
And even though it’s only one game, it was big win for Waunakee, even though the two rivals are not in the same conference anymore.
“People are going to say there’s no rivalry, but it’s Waunakee-DeForest. It’s as big as it gets,” said DuCharme.
Next up for Waunakee is a home game against Middleton on Friday, Aug. 26, while the Norskies travel to Kimberly for a tough road game.