Three Waunakee graduates represented the Warrior gridiron program at the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Game on Saturday, July 16.
Ben Farnsworth, Quentin Keene, and Jackson Meadows participated as members of the South Large team, as the game – a charity event benefiting Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin – was played at UW-Oshkosh’s Titan Stadium.
Special teams impacted the game, as the North squad turned a mishandled snap on a punt to return a fumble for a 7-0 lead. It stayed that way until the third quarter, when Arrowhead’s Charlie Smith hit Kenosha Bradford’s Christian Crump on a 23-yard touchdown strike for the South to tie the game.
The North wasted little time in response, as Shawano’s Elliot Lowney found Kaukauna’s Carson Spiel for a 62-yard option pass for a touchdown on a double reverse. But Smith again passed to Crump for a 17-yard score to knot things up at 14-14.
DeForest’s Logan Engeseth intercepted North’s Vito Massa on the first play of the next drive, running it back to the 2-yard line. Whitefish Bay’s Nigel Cheeks crashed into the end zone, but the South missed the extra point, leaving the South with a 20-14 advantage.
The kicking game again failed the South early in the fourth quarter, missing on a short field-goal attempt.
The North went on an 80-yard scoring drive to take the lead, while the South misfired on its next two possessions, allowing the North to preserve a 21-20 victory.
It was a memorable experience for Meadows, Keene, and Farnsworth, according to Waunakee Head Coach Pat Rice, as they made new friends and met new teammates and coaches, along with participating in a week of practices. Thousands of dollars were raised for the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.