Scrimmaging Verona

Waunakee scrimmaged Verona in football on Friday, Aug. 12, as the Warriors prepared for the start of the 2022 season. They travel to rival DeForest on Friday, Aug. 26, for the season opener.

 Photo courtesy of Alex Jurkuta

During the fall sports season, we'll be presenting a Game of the Week story previewing the biggest sporting events of the season. And for more on the Waunakee football team's outlook for 2022, check out our special football section included with this issue. Here' the first installment of our Game of the Week feature:

What a way to kick off the 2022 season, as fierce rivals DeForest and Waunakee do battle on the gridiron in Week One.