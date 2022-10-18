The Waunakee Warriors junior varsity football team ended their season with an undefeated record after they beat Beaver Dam at home 42-26 last Thursday.

Beaver Dam started the game strong, first with a running touchdown and then another touchdown on an intercepted pass, making the score 14-0. Waunakee answered back with a fumble recovery by defensive lineman Matthew Comins. The Warriors then scored on a 27-yard pass from quarterback Dominic Malich to wide receiver Aidan Gallus. Kicker Aiden Meinholz completed his first of six successful point-after kicks to tighten the score to 14-7.