The Waunakee Warriors junior varsity football team ended their season with an undefeated record after they beat Beaver Dam at home 42-26 last Thursday.
Beaver Dam started the game strong, first with a running touchdown and then another touchdown on an intercepted pass, making the score 14-0. Waunakee answered back with a fumble recovery by defensive lineman Matthew Comins. The Warriors then scored on a 27-yard pass from quarterback Dominic Malich to wide receiver Aidan Gallus. Kicker Aiden Meinholz completed his first of six successful point-after kicks to tighten the score to 14-7.
The Waunakee defense was able to hold Beaver Dam scoreless in the second quarter. Comins blocked a punt that was recovered on the 17-yard line by defensive lineman Ryan Bussen, giving the Warriors excellent field position. On the next play quarterback Vance Johnson connected with wide receiver Kaden McKenzie to tie the score at 14-14. After a long 50-yard pass by Malich to wide receiver Jack Ellickson, Waunakee scored on a 2-yard keeper by Malich to give the Warriors a 21-14 lead. They would score again on a 42-yard pass from Johnson to McKenzie, widening Waunakee’s lead to 28-14 at the half.
Beaver Dam started the second half with another running touchdown, but the point-after kick was blocked by linebacker Noah Joseph to make the score 28-20. Waunakee responded with a 68-yard screen pass from Johnson to running back Sully Scadden, giving the Warriors a 35-20 lead. Waunakee would score again in the third on a 28-yard pass from Malich to McKenzie, putting Waunakee ahead 42-20 going into the fourth quarter. Beaver Dam would score one more running touchdown, but the two-point conversion attempt was no good, making the final score 42-26.