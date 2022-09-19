The Waunakee Warriors JV football team is now 5-0 after they beat the Watertown Goslings 42-6 last Thursday in Watertown.
The Warriors scored first when running back Sully Scadden ran for a 32-yard touchdown. Kicker Aiden Meinholz’s kick was good, putting Waunakee on top 7-0. After a sack by defensive tackle Matthew Comins, the Warriors quickly scored again on another run by Scadden.Meinholz completed another successful kick to make the score 14-0.
After linebacker Noah Joseph gave the Warriors their second sack, the Goslings scored their only touchdown of the game but failed to complete a two-point conversion, making the score 14-6. Waunakee quickly answered back with a 26-yard run by Scadden, aided by excellent blocking from offensive lineman Owen Maier, Cooper Yecoshenko, Will Phebus, Danny Miller, and Nate Samson, and tight end Eli Selk. Another good kick by Meinholz put the Warriors up 21-6 at the end of the first quarter.
The Warriors started the second quarter with a 25-yard running touchdown by Scadden, along with another good kick by Meinholz, to give Waunakee a 28-6 lead. After an Ethan Valk interception, the Warriors would score again on a 9-yard keeper by quarterback Dominic Malich. Meinholz’s successful point after extended the Warriors lead to 35-6 at the half.
Waunakee would score again in the third quarter when Scadden ran for a 32-yard touchdown, his fifth of the game, and Meinholz completed his sixth good kick, to put the Warriors on top 42-6. The Waunakee defense held strong through the end of the game with another interception by Valk, and another sack by defensive linemen Daniel Fath and Cullen Davitt and linebacker Connor Johnson.
The Warriors will defend their undefeated record at home when they take on Sun Prairie West this Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m. at Warrior Stadium.