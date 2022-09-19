The Waunakee Warriors JV football team is now 5-0 after they beat the Watertown Goslings 42-6 last Thursday in Watertown.

The Warriors scored first when running back Sully Scadden ran for a 32-yard touchdown. Kicker Aiden Meinholz’s kick was good, putting Waunakee on top 7-0. After a sack by defensive tackle Matthew Comins, the Warriors quickly scored again on another run by Scadden.Meinholz completed another successful kick to make the score 14-0.