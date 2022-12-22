Lyftogt signs to play for Iowa State

Waunakee’s Jacob Lyftogt is all smiles as he signs his national letter of intent to play football for Iowa State University. He will be competing for the starting job as a long snapper.

 Photo courtesy of Alex Jurkuta

Jacob Lyftogt is going home to Ames, Iowa.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Lyftogt is going to be a long snapper for the Iowa State University football team.