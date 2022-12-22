Jacob Lyftogt is going home to Ames, Iowa.
Following in his father’s footsteps, Lyftogt is going to be a long snapper for the Iowa State University football team.
The Waunakee product signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday, Dec. 21, to play for the Cyclones.
“My dad played there,” said Lyftogt. “I grew up around Ames.”
Lyftogt called Jack Trice Stadium, where the Cyclones play, his “favorite place in the world.” He was around 10 years old when his family moved to Waunakee.
“I still have lots of friends there,” said Lyftogt. “I usually catch three games a year, and the tailgating is amazing. It’s always special to go there for a game.”
Jacob’s dad Jason was also a long snapper at Iowa State. That led to Jacob learning the position starting around eighth grade and freshman year. He went to a lot of football camps to develop his skill.
“I’ve probably snapped over a million balls,” said Jacob, “and I’m still not done. I’ve got to keep working to perfect it.”
It was around the middle of this past season with the Waunakee football team when Jacob Lyftogt realized he could play at the collegiate level. National recruiting services had taken notice. One had Lyftogt ranked in the top 50 nationally for long snappers. His work at football camps garnered attention from scouts.
Lyftogt’s first visit was to Bemidji State University. Then, the University of Northern Iowa reached out. Iowa State’s interest won out, though.
The goal for Lyftogt is to earn a starting spot with the Cyclones, a team that also includes former Waunakee star tight end Andrew Keller. Academically, he’s hoping to study either mechanical engineering or construction engineering.
At the signing in the high school Performing Arts Center, Lyftogt thanked his parents, his family and his friends for their support, as well as the Waunakee coaching staff – singling out Head Coach Pat Rice.
Looking ahead, though, Lyftogt is ready for the next chapter of his life.
“It’s time to make a story of myself,” said Lyftogt.
