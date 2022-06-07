Maybe it was the wind. Or, it could be the Waunakee boys’ golf team simply had an off day.
Whatever the case, the Warriors – ranked among the best in the state all year, including a spell at No. 1 – failed to qualify for the WIAA Division 1 State Boys Golf Tournament a year after missing the cut by one stroke.
This should have been their year. They were as prepared as anybody to take the next step, as they had studied the La Crosse Country Club course.
“It’s a difficult course, but fair,” said Waunakee Head Coach Betsy Zadra. “It doesn’t favor anyone, but it rewards good golf.”
Built into the bluffs, the course is often beset by swirling winds. Zadra said that may have gotten into the Warriors’ heads. Still, they were ready for whatever the course threw at them. On their own, members of the team played the course in the offseason. When the Warriors had a chance to get into the Onalaska Invitational, they took it.
During the practice round for the WIAA Division 1 sectional, which took place Tuesday, May 31, Waunakee seemed comfortable playing it, according to Zadra.
“They couldn’t have been any more prepared,” said Zadra.
It just didn’t come together for Waunakee, as the Warriors finished fifth at the Onalaska Sectional, shooting a team score of 331. It was one of their worst rounds of the season.
There was a silver lining, though, as Max Brud advanced to state individually for the second year in a row by shooting a 77 – good enough for fifth.
Teammate Brady Piazza was just behind him, tying for seventh with a 79. He was on the cusp of joining Brud at state.
Middleton won the sectional title with a 316 and Madison Memorial shot a 317 to qualify for state as well.
Rounding out the team score for Waunakee, KC Nickel carded an 86, while August Johnson finished with an 89 and Jake Mann had a 90.
“The team had an unbelievable season and achieved so many firsts,” said Zadra. “They won their fourth consecutive Badger Conference Championship, took first place in the Sheboygan North Invite and first place in the Erin Hills MACC Fund Invite.”
Zadra said that Waunakee probably will have beaten whoever ends up winning the state tournament.
As for Brud, his first day at the state tournament at Blackwolf Run – Meadows Course, in Kohler, was a bit of an adventure. Playing through the rain, he finished the opening round with a 76, and it could have been even better.
“He probably had two bad shots that cost him three strokes,” said Zadra.
Brud was even par as he made the turn, but he ran into trouble on the 11th hole after an errant shot.
“I don’t know what happened,” said Zadra. “It just flew on him and went right into the fescue.”
Brud settled for a double bogey and had a couple more bogeys, before earning a par on the 17th hole.
The 18th hole was interesting as well, with Brud hitting another shot into the fescue, where there were also trees to contend with. With branches hanging low, Brud struck what Zadra called “an unbelievable pitch shot,” and sank an 8-foot putt to finish with a par.