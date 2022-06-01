Advancing to sectionals wasn’t so easy for the Waunakee boys’ golf team, but they did it.
The Warriors finished second on Tuesday, May 24, at the Madison West Regional, which took place at Odana Hills Golf Course.
The team of Max Brud, KC Nickel, Brady Piazza, August Johnson and Jake Mann shot an impressive team score of 300 to advance to sectionals at La Crosse Country Club, slated to be held Wednesday, June 1.
Middleton won the regional shooting a 296, while Madison Memorial took third with a 303 and Verona shot 310 to finish fourth. All four schools advanced to the sectional at LaCrosse CC.
“Waunakee was led by Max, who shot an awesome 2 under-par 70 and captured medalist honors,” said Warrior Head Coach Betsy Zadra. “KC shot an impressive 73 and finished in fourth place. Auggie shot 78 (14th place) and Brady Piazza shot 79 (16th place). Jake Mann shot an 85.”
The Warriors had a big cheering section.
“It was great seeing all of the former Waunakee golfers and members of the Waunakee girls golf team supporting the team, including Will Meganck and Connor Keenan (Class of 2021) and Ryan Johnson and Zach Deering (Class of 2019),” said Zadra. “The page has turned and it’s on to sectionals at La Crosse Country Club.”
On Wednesday June 1, the varsity team of Brud, Nickel, Piazza, Johnson and Jake Mann (Luke Wubbolding is the alternate) will be playing in the WIAA Sectional at La Crosse Country Club. The top two teams and top three individuals (not on an advancing team) will advance to the WIAA State Tournament at Blackwold Run on June 6 and 7.