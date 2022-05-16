Ahead of the Badger East Conference Tournament, the Waunakee boys’ golf team continues to impress in its quest for a fourth straight league title.
The Warriors topped the field on Wednesday, May 11, at Old Hickory golf Course in Beaver Dam, with a trio of competitors pacing Waunakee. It was the final 18-hole mini meet of the season.
“They shot a 318 at Old Hickory and defeated Milton by two strokes,” said Waunakee Head Coach Betsy Zadra. “Milton took second place with a 320, and Monona Grove finished in third place shooting a 331. Auggie Johnson, Brady Piazza and KC Nickel led the Warriors to victory on this difficult course with challenging greens. Auggie shot an impressive 78 and finished in fourth place, and Brady and KC shot 79 and tied for fifth place.”
Max Brud carded an 82 to finish in 11th place, as Jake Mann shot an 83 and finished in 12th.
The Warriors was slated to take part in the conference tournament at Door Creek Golf Course in Cottage Grove on Tuesday, May 17.
At the Maple Bluff Country Club Quad on Monday, May 9, Waunakee sent Brud, Nickel, Johnson, Piazza, Mann and Luke Wubbolding to compete for the varsity, as the Warriors took third with a score of 329, finishing behind Edgewood (318) and Milton (327).
“Max Brud led the way with a solid 74 and took first place on a difficult course made even more challenging by the gusting winds,” said Zadra.
Piazza shot 84, with Nickel one stroke back with an 85, Johnson turning in an 86, Wubbolding finishing with an 89 and Mann carding a 91.
Junior Varsity, JV Reserve
The Waunakee JV team of Parker Andreson, Kevin Schufreider, Caleb Meffert, Austin DeAmicis and Alex Jurkuta shot a bogey-free 68 in the Devils Head JV Scramble on Monday, May 9, as the Warriors took third behind Middleton (64) and Stoughton (67).
The next day, the JV and JV Reserve team played a dual match against Oregon at Foxboro Golf Club. Oregon’s JV team defeated the Warrior JV A team 177-188, as the JV A team was led by Drew Berres, who shot a 45. Andrew Docherty had a 46, Ryan Bassett turned in a 48, Kevin Schufreider had 49 and AJ Ziegler shot a 58.
Zadra said, “The Waunakee JV B team defeated the Oregon JV B team and the Waunakee JV A team and almost defeated the Oregon JV team. The JV B team shot an impressive 181 and earned bragging rights for their outstanding play. They were led by Landon Gallagher, who mastered the Foxboro course with a scorching 42. Caleb Meffert had another low round, shooting a 45 and freshman Quinn Miller had his best round of the season shooting a 46. Austin DeAmicis shot a solid 48, Sawyer Maly had a 55 and Kaden Fisher shot 58.”
Zadra continued, “This was the first time our Waunakee golfers have played Foxboro, and they learned quickly about course management and keeping the ball below the hole on many of the greens. Foxboro is a challenging course and even though the team had hole-by-hole notes, seeing is believing.”
On Wednesday, May 11, the Waunakee JV and JV Reserves competed in a dual match against Edgewood at the Meadows of Sixmile Creek. Led by Drew Berres and Kevin Schufreider, who both shot 46s, the Waunakee JV A team defeated Edgewood’s JV A team 191-194. The Warriors JV A team was paced by Parker Andreson,who shot 49, and AJ Ziegler and Ryan Hecht, who finished with 52s.
Zadra reported that the Waunakee JV B team shot a 186 and defeated Edgewood’s JV B team 186-204, Edgewood’s JV A team 186-194 and Waunakee’s JV A team.
“Ryan Bassett had an impressive round shooting a 43 and was the low round of the day for all teams,” said Zadra. “Austin DeAmicis and Quinn Miller both shot great rounds of 45 and David Emerich shot a 47. Others playing for Waunakee were Caleb Meffert (51), Sawyer Maly (53), Alex Jurkuta (54) and Jack Blitz (58).
The Warriors’ JV team took third place out of eight teams at the JV Badger East Mini Meet at Koshkonong Mounds on Thursday. The team of Luke Wubbolding, Drew Berres, Andrew Docherty, Parker Andreson and Ryan Hecht shot a 188, finishing behind winner Fort Atkinson (177) and second place Stoughton (184).
Zadra said, “Fort Atkinson definitely had home course knowledge. Luke led the team with a 44 and tied for fourth place. Andrew (47) tied for 11th place and Drew shot a 48 and tied for 14th place. Ryan had a 49 and Parker a 51. Koshkonong Mounds is known for their severely sloped greens and tree-lined fairways and next year it will host a varsity mini meet. It was a good practice round for our underclassmen who will be competing for a varsity spot next year.”