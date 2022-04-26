They tamed The Irish Course at Whistling Straits. They battled the elements in tackling Black Wolf Run.
In the end, the Waunakee boys’ golf team finished second on the first day of the Sheboygan North Invite on Wednesday, April 20, and first on day two, topping a field of talented teams.
Warrior Head Coach Betsy Zadra was impressed with how the Warriors handled everything.
“On Wednesday, the team of Max Brud, KC Nickel, August Johnson, Brady Piazza and Luke Wubbolding withstood 25 to 30 miles per hour winds and temperatures in the low 40s at Blackwolf Run,” said Zadra. “They shot a 329, which was impressive considering the brutal conditions, and found themselves one stroke out of first place. Brady shot an 80, Max 82, Auggie 83, KC 84 and Luke 92.”
The next day, the Warriors were even better.
“On Thursday, at The Irish Course at Whistling Straits, the wind continued to affect scoring, but it was sunny and warmer,” said Zadra. “The team of Max, KC, Auggie, Brady and Jake Mann grinded through the tough playing conditions and took first place out of 43 teams with some of the top teams in the state competing.”
Shooting a 318 the second day, Waunakee finished with a two-day score of 647 – 26 strokes ahead of second-place Edgewood. Piazza shot a 78 at Black Wolf Run to total 158 and earn a tie for sixth place out of 215 golfers.
“Max Brud shot a 77 and finished the tournament with a 159, which was a tie for eighth place,” said Zadra. “KC shot an 80 and finished with a 164, which tied for 14th place. Auggie shot another consistent 83 and finished with a 166 and was tied for 18th place. Jake Mann shot 91. The team’s award for first place was a Whistling Straits flag and the individual winners, Brady, Max and KC, were awarded Whistling Straits bag tags with their name engraved on them.”
The Warriors also won the first varsity Badger East mini meet of the season at Stoughton Country Club on Tuesday, April 19, with Nickel, Brud, Johnson, Piazza and Mann competing for Waunakee.
“Waunakee shot an impressive 311 on a course they had never played before,” said Zadra. “DeForest finished second with a 321 and Milton finished third with a 328. Max Brud and Brady Piazza both shot 73 and had the low score among all teams. KC Nickel shot an 81 after starting with a nine on his first hole. What a comeback after a tough start and finished in seventh place. Auggie Johnson shot 84 and Jake Mann had a 92.”
Two matches were canceled due to bad weather, including one on Monday, April 18, and the junior varsity Reedsburg Invitational on Friday, April 22, at the Reedsburg Country Club.
The Warriors were slated to participate in the Morgan Stanley Championship at University Ridge on Tuesday, April 26, with the Waunakee JV Shootout taking place at The Meadows of Sixmile Creek on Wednesday, April 27. A varsity Badger East mini meet was scheduled to take place at Watertown Country Club on Thursday, April 28, with the Erin Hills MACC Fund Invite at Erin Hills Golf Course on Saturday, April 30.