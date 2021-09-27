The weather conditions weren’t ideal and affected the scoring.
Still, the Waunakee High School girls’ golf team handled it well, winning the Badger East Conference tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at the Evansville Golf Course after going 7-0 in dual meets in the regular season.
“It was a very windy day on a tough course, leading to scores above average for all of the teams, including our own,” said Warrior Head Coach Paul Miller.
Waunakee’s team score of 342 topped the field, with Izzy Stricker taking first individually by carding an 80.
Jordan Shipshock placed third, shooting an 82, while fellow Warrior Gabby Ziegler took fourth with an 89 and Taylor Swalve was sixth with a 91.
Emily Humphrey ended up 11th with a 100.
Stricker earned Player of the Year honors for the conference, while also earning a first-team, all-conference spot. Shipshock and Swalve also made it onto the all-conference first team, with Ziegler and Humphrey included on the all-conference, second team.
Waunakee was scheduled to compete in regionals at the Portage Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 29, with sectionals on the horizon Tuesday, Oct. 5, at The Legend at Bergamont Country Club in Oregon.