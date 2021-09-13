Playing again at an unfamiliar course, the Waunakee High School girls’ golf team beat Milton in a Badger Conference dual meet on Thursday.
The Warriors also took second at Saturday’s Cardinal Invite at Pleasant View Golf Course, finishing just behind Middleton.
The Milton meet was held at Oak Ridge Golf Course. It was Waunakee’s final road trip in conference play, as Izzy Stricker shot an even-par 36 to lead the Warriors.
Jordan Shipshock was just one shot off Stricker’s effort, carding a 37, while Em Humphrey shot a 46, Taylor Swalve turned in a 40 and Gabby Ziegler finished with a 48. Waunakee shot 159 as a team, compared to Milton’s 181.
At the Cardinal Invite, Waunakee was the runner-up, scoring a 332, as Middleton took top honors with 311.
The Warriors were two shots better than third-place Brookfield Central.
Middleton’s Ellie Frisch and Vivian Cressman finished Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, with scores of 73 and 75.
Shipshock topped Waunakee golfers, tying for third with a 76. Stricker carded a 77 to tie for fifth, as Georgia Volley was one of four competitors to finish 27th with an 88, and Swalve shot an 89 to tie for 31st and Humphrey tied for 33rd with a 90.
“We had some consistent play throughout the team, but we definitely left some shots out on the course that could have been difference-makers,” said Waunakee Head Coach Paul Miller.
After hosting Monona Grove on Tuesday, Sept. 14 and playing at the Portage Invite on Wednesday, Sept. 15, the Warriors play at the Badger – East Conference tournament at Evansville Golf Course on Tuesday, Sept. 21.