A win over Monona Grove on Tuesday, Sept. 14, capped an undefeated Badger – East Conference for the Waunakee High School girls’ golf team.
The cherry on top was a first-place finish at the Portage Invite on Wednesday, Sept. 15.
“It was a great opportunity to play the same course our WIAA regional will be held on in two weeks,” said Warrior Head Coach Paul Miller.
The Warriors scored 327 as a team at Portage to top the 10-team field, as Jordan Shipshock was the meet medalist with a 75. Izzi Stricker carded a 77 to finish two shots back of her teammate, while Taylor Swalve took sixth with an 86, and Emily Humphrey and Gabby Ziegler both shot 89s to tie for tenth.
It was senior night when Waunakee took on Monona Grove at the Meadows of Six Mile Creek golf course in the Warriors’ final conference dual meet of the season.
“We celebrated our six seniors – Emily Humphrey (45); Taylor Swalve (44); Emma Piette (47); Taylor Knox (54); Jordan Gross (42, a personal record); and Ashley Sawicki (57) – who all played and contributed to both the varsity and junior varsity wins,” said Miller.
As for the varsity scorers, Stricker led the way with a 36, as Shipshock shot a 43, Humphrey finished with a 45 and Ziegler carded a 44.
The conference tournament was held Tuesday at Evansville Golf Course.