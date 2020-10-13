After navigating its way through an unconventional fall, the Waunakee girls golf team is headed back to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament.
The Warriors advanced to state for a third straight year after placing second at sectionals for a second consecutive season.
The Lady Warriors were at the Tomah Sectional at Hiawatha Golf Course on Oct. 5. They finished with a solid team score of 344.
“While the course conditions were challenging, each of the girls were able to persevere through for the entirety of the round,” Waunakee coach Paul Miller said. “As a team we didn’t play our best golf during the front nine, which left us trailing and in jeopardy of not advancing. But, a strong back nine put in by the team not only helped us advance, but nearly gave us the outright win, which goes to show the importance of not giving up when facing adversity. You have to play all 18 holes.”
Tomah claimed the sectional title by three strokes over Waunakee with a 341.
Onalaska was a distant third with a 356, followed by New Richmond (359), River Falls (381), Hudson (387), Reedsburg (394) and Menomonie (470).
Freshman Jordan Shipshock, who came in as the Warriors’ No. 4 golfer, had a remarkable round. She finished third overall with a 9-over par 81.
“Jordan Shipshock had a fantastic overall round and really helped solidify our team’s position in the end,” Miller said. “That’s what is nice about having a team that is deep in skills, you never know exactly who will be able to go just a bit lower to anchor the entire squad.”
After a 43 on the front nine holes, Shipshock took her game to a different level and fired a 38 on the back nine.
New Richmond’s Lanie Veenedall was the sectional medalist with a 78, while Tomah’s Amelia Zingler was second with an 80.
Warrior senior Sydney Grimm came in ninth place with an 87. Her round included a 42 on the back nine.
The Lady Warriors had senior Aly Kinzel and freshman Izzi Stricker tie for 10th place. They both finished the day with an 88.
“Our greatest asset this season has been our team’s depth in that any of the five varsity girls can and has contributed to the team’s success,” Miller said.
Kinzel was boosted by a 43 on the back nine, while Stricker garnered a 42 on the front nine.
Senior Natalie Hoege was also in action for Waunakee, but her 93 didn’t factor into the team score. She finished tied for 17th place after firing a 46 on the back nine.
The state tournament was held this past Monday and Tuesday at Blackwolf Run-Meadow Valleys in Kohler. A recap will be in next week’s Tribune.
