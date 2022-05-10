The Waunakee boys’ golf team hit a new all-time low in Milton.
At their third Badger East Mini Meet of the season at Oak Ridge Golf Course on Wednesday, May 4, the Warriors set a new school record by shooting a score of 294. They clipped Milton by three strokes in warm temperatures and ideal conditions.
Waunakee was led by Auggie Johnson and Max Brud, who both shot even-par 70s and tied for first place.
“Auggie had 14 consecutive pars and a couple birds on his way to his career round,” said Waunakee Head Coach Betsy Zadra. “Jake Mann also had a career round shooting a 75. Third time was the charm for Jake, as his previous rounds at Oak Ridge this year were 82 and 90. KC Nickel shot 79 and Brady Piazza 80.”
On Monday, May 2, Waunakee’s varsity team of Brud, Nickel, Johnson, Brady Piazza and Mann competed in the Waukesha West Invite.
“It was supposed to be played at The Legend of Merrill Hills, but because of construction at the clubhouse, the invite was moved to The Legend of Brandybrook,” said Zadra. “It was nice being able to play another one of The Legends golf courses and the guys enjoyed the beautiful clubhouse.”
Waunakee took third in a competitive field with a score of 321 behind Kettle Moraine (308) and Xavier (320).
“We tied with Arrowhead but won the tiebreaker, which was the team whose No. 5 player’s score was the lowest,” said Zadra. “For us, that was Luke Wubbolding.”
Nickel paced the Warriors with another solid round of 76 and tied for third place overall, according to Zadra. Brud shot a 77 and tied for fifth place. Johnson, Piazza and Wubbolding all shot 84s.
“Luke had a great round at Brandybrook shooting a 40 on the front nine,” said Zadra.
Waunakee’s junior varsity team took third place in the Lodi JV Invite at Lakeland Hills Golf Course, shooting a team score of 195. The Warriors were led by AJ Ziegler, who shot a 44 and took third overall. Ryan Bassett took fourth with a 45.
“Lakeland Hills is a challenging course with lots of hills and valleys,” said Zadra. “Zach Eberle and Sawyer Maly shot 53 and Austin DeAmicis shot a 58. The Lodi JV Invite is known for their sausage cookout after the round, so the guys got to enjoy a nice dinner after climbing all those hills.”
On Tuesday, May 3, the JV Mini meet at Fort Atkinson was canceled due to the weather. It has been rescheduled to Thursday, May 12.
Then, a day later on Wednesday, the JV Reserves hosted Sun Prairie and Monona Grove at Sixmile. Waunakee tied for second place with Sun Prairie and Monona Grove took first place. Caleb Meffert led the Warriors with another career round shooting 47 and tied for third overall. Alex Jurkuta shot 48 and finished in sixth. Ryan Bassett and Kevin Schufreider shot 50 to tie for 10th place. Other Warriors competing were David Emerich, Kaden Fisher, Austin DeAmicis, Jack Blitz and Max Miller.