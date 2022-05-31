The voters have spoken. A variety of Badger Conference All-Conference Teams have been released, and Waunakee is well-represented.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Badger All-Conference teams for boys’ lacrosse have been released.

Senior Brayden Olstad made first team on defense for Waunakee, while second team selections included Nate Samson (sophomore, defense and Wade Bryan (sophomore, LSM).

Among those receiving honorable mention were Carter Blackburn (sophomore, attack), Harry Taylor (senior, midfield), Jordan Bavery (junior, midfield), and Pavel Rettig (senior, midfield).

Girls’ Soccer

Riley Miller leads a group of four Warriors named to the All-Badger East First Team. Miler was the lone unanimous selection.

Others on the first team included Alyssa Thomas, Ava Bryan and McKenna Nachreiner.

Four more Warriors made the second team, including Lexis Savola, Lauren Clark, Kennedy Ross and goalie Emily Whyte.

Boys Golf

Max Brud and August Johnson made the All-Badger East First Team for Waunakee.

Teammates Brady Piazza and KC Nickel were selected to the second team.

Softball

Grace Fueger and Morgan Ripp have been named to the second team of the 2022 Softball Badger East All Conference. Morgan Meyer and Katie Valk received honorable mention.