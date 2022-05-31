featured hot Badger Conference Warriors receive all-conference honors in spring sports plindblad plindblad Author email May 31, 2022 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The voters have spoken. A variety of Badger Conference All-Conference Teams have been released, and Waunakee is well-represented.Boys’ LacrosseBadger All-Conference teams for boys’ lacrosse have been released.Senior Brayden Olstad made first team on defense for Waunakee, while second team selections included Nate Samson (sophomore, defense and Wade Bryan (sophomore, LSM).Among those receiving honorable mention were Carter Blackburn (sophomore, attack), Harry Taylor (senior, midfield), Jordan Bavery (junior, midfield), and Pavel Rettig (senior, midfield).Girls’ SoccerRiley Miller leads a group of four Warriors named to the All-Badger East First Team. Miler was the lone unanimous selection.Others on the first team included Alyssa Thomas, Ava Bryan and McKenna Nachreiner.Four more Warriors made the second team, including Lexis Savola, Lauren Clark, Kennedy Ross and goalie Emily Whyte.Boys GolfMax Brud and August Johnson made the All-Badger East First Team for Waunakee.Teammates Brady Piazza and KC Nickel were selected to the second team.SoftballGrace Fueger and Morgan Ripp have been named to the second team of the 2022 Softball Badger East All Conference. Morgan Meyer and Katie Valk received honorable mention. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Waunakee senior accepted into pre-dental program Waunakee Community Cares Coalition warns about danger of delta-8 Popular Westport waterfront restaurant to close Warriors rise to No. 3 in state girls' soccer rankings, riding 12-game winning streak Warriors knock off Milton to earn Badger East Championship in baseball Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Waunakee Manor Bulletin