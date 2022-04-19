It’s been a blustery, frigid spring – not exactly good weather for golf.
Nevertheless, the Waunakee boys’ golf team has persevered, taking second as a varsity unit at a triangular hosted by DeForest at the Lake Windsor Country Club on Friday, April 15.
“As if it couldn’t get any colder and windy, 20 Waunakee players braved the conditions at Lake Windsor CC,” said Warrior Head Coach Betsy Zadra. “This was a makeup of last week’s quad match that was postponed but because of the holiday, other Badger East teams couldn’t play and we were able to send a large group of players to get match experience.”
The Warriors were runners-up to the Norskies, who won with a score of 336. Waunakee totaled 376, as Watertown took third with 557.
Waunakee’s Luke Wubbolding finished fifth individually, carding an 89. Dylan Bilderback, from DeForest, was medalist, shooting an 81.
“Our team of Jake Mann (94), Luke Wubbolding (89), Drew Berres (96), Kevin Schufreider (97) and Andrew Docherty (101) faced the varsity DeForest and Watertown teams and took second place behind DeForest,” said Zadra.
Also at Friday’s event, the Waunakee team of AJ Ziegler (95), Parker Andreson (98) Ryan Hecht (100), Ryan Bassett (104) and took second place in the junior varsity match versus DeForest and Watertown. The Warriors lost to DeForest by just one stroke. Ziegler took second and Andreson placed fourth.
The JV reserve teams played a triangular match against the JV teams of Oregon and DeForest. Waunakee took second place. David Emerich (94) finished second and Max Miller (99) tied for fifth for Waunakee. Caleb Meffert (102), Zach Eberle (106) and Austin DeAmicis (114) also played.
The other JV reserve team of Jack Blitz (103), Alex Jurkuta (105), Sawyer Maly (107), Caden McCurdy (108) and Kaden Fisher (117) took second place, losing to first-place Oregon by one stroke. Blitz finished fifth.
On Tuesday, April 12, Waunakee hosted the first JV Badger East mini meet of the season.
“Conditions were brutal with the cold and the winds blowing, but Waunakee prevailed and took first place in the eight-team field shooting a 182,” said Zadra. “Monona Grove took second place with a score of 202. Scores were higher due to the conditions, but the Waunakee golfers did a great job. Luke Wubbolding took second place overall among the 40 golfers shooting a 43, Andrew Docherty and Kevin Schufreider tied for third shooting 45, Drew Berres (49) tied for eighth place and Ryan Bassett shot a 54.”
After taking part in a Badger East Conference meet on Tuesday, April 19, at the Stoughton Country Club, the Warriors were slated to compete in an invitational on Wednesday, April 20, and Thursday, April 21, at Black Wolf Run Golf Course and then Whistling Straits Irish Course in Kohler.