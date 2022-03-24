They ruled the Badger Conference with an iron fist in 2021. It seemed a trip to state was in the offing.
Unfortunately, the Waunakee boys’ golf team just missed out.
With four returning letter winners, the Warriors will be out to right that wrong in 2022.
“This is a very talented team that fell one stroke short of qualifying for the state tournament last year, and I think they are very motivated to get back to state this year,” said Warrior Head Coach Betsy Zadra, in her sixth year guiding Waunakee’s program. “They worked very hard during the offseason and have taken big steps in the development of their golf game. They like each other and challenge each other to improve each other’s game.”
Last year’s squad went 7-0 in conference dual matches and took first in the Badger North Conference Tournament. The Warriors also ended up in first place overall in the Badger Conference as league champions. Only two letter winners are gone from that team.
Seniors Max Brud and August Johnson are back for Waunakee, as are sophomores KC Nickel and Brady Piazza.
“It will be interesting to see who plays in the fifth spot as we have several returning JV players who had success last year,” said Zadra.
On the whole, it appears the Warriors are reloading, rather than rebuilding.
“I have a lot of confidence in them and believe they will have a very successful season,” said Zadra. “Conference championships are always the goal in our golf program, and we will be looking to defend our Badger North Championship. For our team to reach our goals this season, we need to work hard every day at practice, identify areas of our game that we need to improve and turn them into strengths. Our goal is to be playing our best golf by the end of the season.”
the Badger North is actually a thing of the past. Now, the Warriors will be competing in the Badger East, after the Badger Conference realigned its divisions.
“We haven’t competed against most of the schools in our new division,” said Zadra. “We are now in the Badger East, and the conference should be strong again this year. It will be an interesting season as a new division with new schools will mean we will be playing golf courses that a lot of our team hasn’t played before.”
Competition for that fifth spot in the Waunakee lineup should be fierce.
“There are several players that had success on the JV team last year that will be competing for varsity spots,” said Zadra. “Senior Andrew Docherty, junior Luke Wubbolding, [and] sophomores Max Miller and Drew Berres are players that played well last season. We also have several other returning players and incoming freshmen who could make an impact.”
It’s also a veteran crew that knows how to handle the ups and downs of golf.
“I feel the strength of our team is our experience,” said Zadra. “We have four returning players who have varsity and summer tournament experience. They have been in pressure situations, played on difficult tournament courses, experienced close matches and have been in playoffs. Another strength of this team is their mental fortitude. They never quit and grind it out until the last shot is played. From the start of last season to the end, I saw so much improvement in their course management decisions and I see that continuing this year.”
A lack of familiarity with the new courses they’ll be playing could be an issue. Beyond that, the Warriors look primed for another successful season.
“I don’t really see any weaknesses with our team,” said Zadra. “If anything, the lack of playing experience on the new courses we will be playing in our conference division will provide a challenge for our team.”
Zadra admits to not knowing all the returning players from schools now in the Badger East. She believes Milton and DeForest will be favorites to win the East title. Waunakee will be motivated to go further in 2022 than the 2021 team.
“This team was one stroke short of making it to the state tournament last year,” said Zadra. “I think the memory of that day and the disappointment they felt will provide the motivation to advance to state. I don’t feel they will be playing with a chip on their shoulder but instead will be playing knowing that every stroke counts and the decisions they make on the course not only affect their score but the outcome of the team.
The Warriors did send Brud to the 2021 WIAA Division 1 State Tournament. He finished in a tie for fifth place. It was third best performance at state in Waunakee boys’ golf history. Niles Bakke was the state champion in 1969, while Dustin Schwab finished second after losing in a playoff in 2005. Brud tied Zach Gaugert, who finished tied for fifth in 2012.
Brud was also the Badger North Player of the Year, achieving medalist honors at both the Badger Conference North Tournament and the WIAA Middleton Regional.
Both Brud and Nickel received honorable mention All-State honors in 2021.
“KC had a very successful freshman season competing in the first and second varsity spots,” said Zadra. “He finished the season with 13 top ten finishes.”
Johnson and Brud have been named captains for 2022.
“August helped lead the team to victory at the Middleton Regional last year shooting a 76,” said Zadra. “This is the first time in program history that Waunakee won a regional championship, and they did it by defeating powerhouse Middleton on their home course.”
Piazza also made big contributions in his first year for the Warriors. He could take a step forward for Waunakee.
“Brady Piazza had a great freshman season and saved his best for last when he shot a 78 at the Madison Memorial Sectional at Blackhawk Country Club,” said Zadra.