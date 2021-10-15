A sectional championship barely eluded the Waunakee High School girls’ golf team.
Still, after compiling a team score of 321, which was second to Middleton’s 319, the Warriors qualified for the WIAA Division 1 State Girls Golf Tournament.
Playing at University Ridge in Verona on Oct. 11-12, Waunakee tied for sixth as a team at state with an overall total of 666, as Izzy Stricker led the Warriors by carding a two-day total of 155.
Stricker tied for 14th individually.
Jordan Shipshock finished 27th individually with a two-day score of 165 for Waunakee.
WIAA State meet
The weather was frightful on Day 1, forcing the Warriors to ride it out.
“Day 1 of State was quite the marathon of a day,” said Miller. “We had a nearly two-hour delay due to storms and heavy rains. The course reported 1.5 inches of rain throughout the day. We were able to get in 18 holes, though, and finished the day at 331 in seventh place out of a field of 12 very strong and deep teams.”
Stricker shot an opening-round 76, as Shiprock finished with an 84 on the first day. Emily Humphrey carded a personal-best 83, with Taylor Swalve’s 88 and Gabby Ziegler’s 98 rounding out the scoring for Waunakee.
The aftermath of Monday’s soaking was felt the next day.
“The second day's weather was much better, but the course was playing long due to the wet conditions (not much roll out of the ball) and we weren't really making the putts for birdie or par that would have helped us make a substantial move up the leaderboard,” said Miller. “During mid-round we made a pretty good leap, but we faltered a little on holes 10 to 15. While the team did finish with a score of 335 (one of our highest totals for 18 of the year) we managed a tie for sixth place.”
Stricker was just two shots off her first-round pace, finishing with a 78 on the second day. Shipshock improved by three strokes, carding an 81. Steady throughout, Humphrey had an 84, while Swalve totaled a 91 and Ziegler collected a 97 on Day 2.
Sectional
Competing at Foxboro Golf Club in Oregon, Waunakee handled an unfamiliar course with relative ease.
“The team played well on a course they had only seen bits and pieces of during a practice round,” said Waunakee Head Coach Paul Miller. “The course was challenging in its set-up and the fact that greens had been recently airified.”
Stricker paced Waunakee with a 72, followed by Shipshock’s 77, Humphrey (86), Swalve (86) and Ziegler (88).
Even though they finished second, the Warriors were able to advance to state.