They were chomping at the bit.
Fired up to get out and play competitively for the first time in 2022, the Waunakee boys’ golf team made a statement in winning the Badger-Big Eight Challenge on Monday, April 11, at Bishop’s Bay Country Club.
“Our guys were itching to go,” said Warrior Head Coach Betsy Zadra. “You could see they were excited to play. You could tell they were ready to go.”
Zadra said the Waunakee players were patient, but they also knew when to attack different holes, especially the par-5s.
The Warriors shot a meet-low 304, with Middleton turning in a 306. Milton and Edgewood tied with identical 323s at the quadrangular.
“It was a good start for us,” said Zadra. “It doesn’t mean anything, but it was a feel-good thing for us.”
Shooting a 1-under par, despite windy conditions, Waunakee’s Max Brud, who finished fifth at state last year, was the meet medalist, winning with a 71.
Zadra said Brud played a fantastic round and looks like he’s improved his game. She added, “He keeps getting better and better.”
One shot separated Brud from Middleton’s Dain Johnson, while Milton’s Brett Wieland was third with a 73.
It was a tough field. Middleton was the preseason No. 1 in the Division 1 rankings, while Edgewood is the top-ranked team in Division 2. Also, Milton was a state qualifier last year.
Brady Piazza, a sophomore for Waunakee, finished with a 75. Zadra said he played very steady and had his first-ever eagle in competition. It came on hole No. 11.
August Johnson carded a 77, but Zadra said, “He probably should have had a 74.”
The reason was, Johnson got a two-stroke penalty for hitting the wrong ball. That shot got him close to the hole, but Johnson had to retake his shot from where he was. On the replayed shot, Johnson got the ball to within 10 feet of the hole.
KC Nichols started slow, but finished with an 81, shooting a 39 on the back nine.
“Without him, we wouldn’t have won,” said Zadra.
Meanwhile, Jake Mann played in his first real big event and shot an 87. Zadra said Mann has been playing well during qualifying, which earned him a spot in the varsity lineup. A couple of big holes proved troublesome, but Mann was solid on Monday.
“After last year, finishing one stroke short of state, we all want to make it so we’re on top to get to state,” said Zadra.
After a quadrangular at Lake Windsor Golf Club, hosted by DeForest, on Friday, April 15, Waunakee hosts a four-team meet at Maple Bluff Country Club against Edgewood, Milton and Madison Memorial on Monday, April 18. It’s another strong lineup.