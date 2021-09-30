What a start it was for the Waunakee High School girls’ golf team. The other half of Wednesday’s WIAA regional at the Portage Country Club wasn’t quite as impressive.
Still, the Warriors were able to advance to Monday’s sectional at Foxboro Golf Club in Oregon.
“We started out with a program best 149 for a nine-hole score, which put us 13 shots ahead of eventual regional champion, Middleton,” said Waunakee Head Coach Paul Miller. “We struggled to finish on the back nine with a team total of 167, for a team total of 316, leaving us three shots short of the Cardinals.”
The Warriors’ sophomore sensations Izzi Stricker and Jordan Shipshock paced Waunakee, with Stricker taking medalist honors by going 33-40-73. Shipshock finished second by carding a 36-38-74.
The rest of Waunakee’s team was solid, according to Miller. Seniors Taylor Swalve (40-43-83) and Emily Humphrey (40-46-86) had scores counting to the team total, while junior Gabby Ziegler (42-46-88) also shined for the Warriors.