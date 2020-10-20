Ten years after earning their first state trophy, the Waunakee girls golf team garnered its second with a runner-up finish at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament at Blackwolf Run-Meadow Valleys in Kohler Oct. 12-13.
The Warriors finished with a two-day total of 526 to finish tied with Arrowhead for second place behind Brookfield Central (516).
“Overall, the conditions at Blackwolf were the most extreme of the season,” Waunakee coach Paul Miller said. “Our preparation during the season, playing in windy, rainy, and cool conditions, helped, but there was the mental factor of knowing that the tough conditions would produce higher scores. So, we had to be prepared to accept usually unacceptable shots simply because of the weather.”
Kettle Moraine finished in fourth place with a 531, followed by Tomah (540), Notre Dame (557), Cedarburg (572) and Hortonville (608).
The Lady Warriors finished fifth last year and sixth in 2018. They had not won a trophy since winning a state title in 2010.
Waunakee was in fifth place after the first day of action.
“After the first day we were in fifth place, but only four shots out of second,” Miller said. “We were in the first wave of teams to go out and so our agreed upon goal was to go out and post a really solid number for the last wave of teams (the leaders) to shoot for. We did that with some outstanding play by seniors, Aly Kinzel and Sydney Grimm, who both finished with a string of pars to keep our goal alive.”
Grimm led the Warriors on the first day with a 44, while Izzi Striker and Kinzel turned in a 46 and 47, respectively.
Waunakee’s Natalie Hoege shot a 49 on Day 1, while Jordan Shipshock finished with a 55.
The Lady Warriors really turned it up a notch on the second day and vaulted themselves into second place.
“As it was throughout the season, our team’s depth helped catapult us to second place,” Miller said. “All five girls contributed important scores on one or both days. Ultimately though, I believe the key to our success was that the girls were mentally prepared to take on the conditions, the challenge of the course, and the possibility to do something very special, which ultimately they did.”
Kinzel led the charge on the second day with an 83, while Striker and Grimm both contributed an 86. Shipshock finished the day with an 87, while Hoege shot a 90.
Stricker, Grimm and Kinzel all finished the two days with a score of 130 to tie for 13th place.
Hoege finished in 28th place with a 139, while Shipshock was 30th with a 142.
Arrowhead’s Jessica Guiser and Cedarburg’s Elise Hoven both finished the two days with a score of 119, but Guiser won a playoff for the state individual title.
Union Grove’s Norah Roberts (121), Westosha Central’s Kylie Walker (121) and Brookfield Central’s Kyley Wipper (124) rounded out the individual top five.
Prescott won the Division 2 state team title with a 560, followed by the Prairie School (579), Edgewood (580), St. Croix Central (592), Freedom (628), Lakeside Lutheran (632).
Xavier’s Lauren Haen was the individual Division 2 champion with a 125, while Prescott’s Ava Salay was second with a 126.
